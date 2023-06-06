Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Court

Man denies 'shocking' incest allegation about daughter

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated June 7 2023 - 9:05am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An incest case is being held in the County Court sitting in Bendigo. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
An incest case is being held in the County Court sitting in Bendigo. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

An incest trial involving a young girl and her father hinged on whether an alleged sex act ever took place, a Bendigo jury has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.