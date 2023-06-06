An incest trial involving a young girl and her father hinged on whether an alleged sex act ever took place, a Bendigo jury has heard.
A Bendigo man is defending a charge of incest against his then 11-year-old daughter in December 2015.
The girl has alleged that she woke to find her father having sex with her, an allegation he denies.
In his opening address before the County Court sitting in Bendigo, David Cordy, for the Crown, outlined the prosecution case that the alleged victim woke in the night to find her father on top of her.
The girl was living with her paternal grandmother when the accused, then aged 37, came to stay with his partner and their children.
After the family shared a meal and went to bed the man and his partner argued loudly in their room opposite where his daughter was in bed, causing her to have trouble sleeping, Mr Cordy said.
She allegedly woke with her pants and underpants pulled down to her ankles and her father on top of her.
She said that he had sex with her for around half an hour before getting up and leaving the room.
Mr Cordy told the jury they would hear the girl said she told her grandmother the next day about what had happened, and her grandmother then put her in the shower and told her not to mention it to anyone.
On Valentine's Day 2017 the girl had "blurted out" to her mother that her father had sexually touched her and about a year later, after her grandmother died, told her that he had raped her.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In 2018 the police became involved and made a recording of the girl's evidence.
Her father was then charged and a special hearing was held in May 2022.
Barrister Alan Hands, for the accused, told the court the defence denied that the "shocking" allegations took place.
"The prosecution said my client committed incest with his daughter and the defence says it never happened," Mr Hands said.
The court wasn't dealing with "a soap opera", Mr Hands said, and his client was "a real human being" on trial for a very serious crime.
The defence barrister foreshadowed some of the details he would pursue in the trial, including whether there had been an argument between his client and the man's partner on the night in question and "who was sleeping where and what were they sleeping on".
Mr Hands told jurors the man's partner had been heavily pregnant and that the day was a special one for the family, who were celebrating a birthday.
A dog had been present at the house, a fact which he suggested had some significance.
"Keep an eye out for [the dog] - he has a part in this story," he said.
The trial, before Judge Bayles, continues in the County Court.
