Riding a crocheted tram, seeing a First Nations film, and some gold old fashioned-line dancing - fill your schedule with these upcoming events in and around Bendigo.
DJKAMIRR SCREENING
As part of the Central Victorian Indigenous Film Festival for Reconciliation Week, Bendigo Health is screening DJKAMIRR.
Filmed in remote Arnhem Land, DJKAMIRR follows Wurrpa and Sarah on a unique journey through ancestral time, country and culture.
Light refreshments from Murnong Mammas will be served with a Yarning Circle of special guests after the screening.
Where: Concert Hall at Bendigo Health, enter via Hope St.
When: Thursday, June 1 at 6:30pm.
FRED SMITH IN NEWSTEAD
Newstead will play host to "a beautiful retelling of Australia's Afghanistan experience" when singer songwriter Fred Smith takes to the stage tonight.
A former diplomat who has written a book about his experiences in Uruzgan province, Smith was most recently in Afghanistan in 2020 as part of Australia's mission to evacuate Kabul airport.
Smith, who draws on the Australian narrative songwriting tradition that includes the likes of Kev Carmody and Paul Kelly, has been described by the Sydney Morning Herald as "the best folk/country musician working in the country".
His show and a songwriting workshop on Saturday are made possible by Regional Arts Victoria's Connecting Places program, which helps small communities get performers into their towns, and are presented by Newstead Arts Hub and Newstead Live.
The Arts Hub's Chris Johnston said both events with the "fabulous" musician would be eye opening and entertaining. Smith was "very approachable" and "a troubador bringing stories to us that we wouldn't normally hear".
THE YARN BOMB TRAM
Bendigo Tramways' beloved Tram No. 15 has been struck by the infamous Yarn Bombers, bringing back the Yarn Bomb Tram for another exciting winter season!
The Yarn Bomb Tram, decorated inside and out with hand-made crochet bunting, seat covers and blankets, has been a beloved attraction throughout winter, thanks to the anonymous group of needling ninjas.
Where: Bendigo Tramways, 76 Violet Street.
When: Throughout winter, for specific times contact Bendigo Tramways.
GROOVE TRAM
Get ready for an evening of entertainment with the Groove Tram.
Running fortnightly, the event will feature live music, local beers and fine wine, all on a rolling tram.
There are limited tickets available per session and can be purchased here.
The ride lasts about 1.5 hours. This is an 18+ event.
Cost is $20 per person. Drinks and nibbles at bar prices.
Where: Pickup and drop off from the tram stop at Alexandra Fountain, Charing Cross, Bendigo
When: Runs this fortnight, 5.30pm and 8pm.
SPRING GULLY DANCE
Swingers lace up those dancers shoes, and enjoy a night of grooving to Family Rhythm Dance Band live at the Spring Gully Dance.
All welcome to partake in a dance and break with a delicious supper provided.
Admission $9. Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Rd, Spring Gully.
When: Saturday, June 3 at 7:30pm.
CELTIC ILLUSION REIMAGINED
Immerse yourself in the Irish Dance and Grand Illusion sensation that has taken Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and the USA by storm.
Starring Illusionist and former lead dancer of Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance, Anthony street, and Georgia May, a marvel in both dance and Illusion, these stars lead a cast of dancers gathered from across the globe into a theatrical masterpiece that will have you mesmerised from the curtains opening.
Where: Bendigo Ulumbarra Theatre.
When: Saturday, June 3 at 7:30pm.
THE MYSTERY UNFOLDS AT LIVING ART SPACE
The Mystery Unfolds exhibits a collection of works by local artist, Paul Harrington.
Paul shapes his distinctive mixed media interpretations inspired by the world around him and the work of others.
His individual style is features hidden layers and intricate entanglements that range from fluid, organic explorations to bold and brazen impressions.
The exhibit is free to attend.
Where: Living Arts Space at Bendigo Visitor Centre.
When: Daily from Saturday April 29, 2023 until Sunday June 11, 2023.
HEATHCOTE ON SHOW
Experience the Heathcote Region at Heathcote On Show with artisan winemakers, chefs, brewers an musicians.
The Heathcote region is famous for producing premium shiraz, boasting over 25 wineries and 70 vineyards.
Enjoy exclusive tastings, new releases, music, gourmet food, community activities and more at over 30 locations across the Heathcote Region.
Where: Various locations in Heathcote.
When: Saturday, June 10 to Monday, 12 June.
THE AUSTRALIAN WOMEN'S WEEKLY: 90 YEARS OF AN AUSTRALIAN ICON
The Bendigo Gallery's new exhibition marks the 90th anniversary of The Australian Women's Weekly by diving into the women who explored the changing eras of fashion and style on the magazine's pages.
The exhibition also presents a selection of garments by leading Australian designers, worn by notable and inspiring Australian women on recent covers including Melbourne designer Toni Maticevski.
And of course, it wouldn't be a Women's Weekly exhibit without featuring the ingenious designs of the Australian Women's Weekly Children's Birthday Cake Book.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View St, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, May 27 to Sunday, August 27.
MID STATE MOPARS
Central Victorian Chrysler Club are revving up for their annual Mid State Mopars.
The Chrysler spectacle includes a Saturday cruise from Bendigo to Daylesford Mill Market before a dinner and dancing at the All Seasons hotel. On the Sunday, the Show n Shine will be in the Bendigo Town Hall Precinct with trophy presentations.
The event will go ahead rain or shine.
Where: The Saturday cruise leaves from Lake Weeroona Rowing Club, Sunday show at Bendigo Town Hall Precinct
When: Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11
COMMUNITY CHOIR
Bendigo Theatre Company's community choir is back with two new choir directors.
Lloyd Dodsworth and Emma Kelly have taken over the choir, bringing in a new, refreshing direction.
The choir welcomes people of all ages and abilities and is non-audition based.
The music chosen is a mixture of modern and classical songs.
If you are interested, contact BTC on 0401 678 102.
Where: Bendigo Theatre Company's Arts Shed, 15 Allingham Street, Golden Square.
When: Meets Monday evenings, 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
ROMEO AND JULIET
Audiences can see the Castlemaine Theatre Company's production of the famous love tragedy, Romeo and Juliet, live at the Phee Broadway Theatre.
Castlemaine Theatre Company's (CTC) 2023 production of Romeo and Juliet is unique; set in the tough, laneways of twenty-first century Melbourne.
Prior to auditions, the CTC held a day-long Shakespeare workshop for young people in Castlemaine, many of whom have joined the cast.
Romeo and Juliet showcases the story of two star-crossed lovers who navigate the seedy underworld of powerful families in a haze of love, hope and tragedy.
Where: Phee Broadway Theatre, Mechanics Lane, Castlemaine.
When: From Friday, May 19 to Sunday, June 4.
SISTERWORKS CLASSES
Join in with Sisterworks Bendigo for some classes to help you learn skills.
There will be beginners yoga which takes place on Mondays from 9.30am to 11am.
Crochet classes take place on Wednesdays from 1pm to 3pm.
And social sewing will take place on Fridays with two sessions, 10am to noon or noon to 2pm.
These classes are for women from a migrant, refugee and asylum seeker background.
Phone 0420 258 972 for more information.
Where: 45 Mundy Street, Bendigo.
WAYFINDING
Wayfinding is a paintings, textiles, and sculptural art exhibition featuring Robyn Maclean, Judi Palmer and Carolyn Rolls.
Journey your way through creativity expressed through diverse works.
Where: 13 - 17 Murray Esplanade, Echuca.
When: Daily, until June 12, 10am to 4pm.
THE WAIFS
The Waifs are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album Up All Night with a highly anticipated performance in Bendigo.
This tour of Australia will feature the band playing full album from beginning to end and even include some fan favourites.
Where: The Capital, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, June 11 at 7.45pm
CASTLEMAINE JAZZ FESTIVAL
The Castlemaine Jazz Festival is ready to entertain crowds again over the King's Birthday long weekend.
Performers at the Castlemaine Jazz Festival. Picture by Robbie Noakes (supplied)
Promising to be bigger and better than ever, the festival features an incredible lineup of new acts.
Special guest, Paul Williamson's quartet performance will feature spirited interpretations of music by the iconic jazz pianist and composer, Thelonius Monk.
The quartet features Paul Williamson (trumpet), Aaron Choulai (piano), Sam Bates (drums) and Blakely McLean Davies (double bass).
Equally as special, guest Andrea Keller is appearing with her trio 'Transients' featuring Julien Wilson (saxophone), Sam Anning (double bass) and Andrea Keller (piano) who will be performing original compositions from all three musicians.
There will be plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy.
Early bird weekend pass on sale now until Sunday, May 14 - $125 (adults), $75 (youth - under 18).
Where: Various locations in Castlemaine.
When: Friday to Sunday, June 9 to 11.
AUSTRALIANA: DESIGNING A NATION
See Australiana: Designing a Nation, an exhibition that tells the story of Australia, displaying the country through paintings, photography, sculptures and fashion.
The exhibition is free and is made up of works from more than 200 artists and designers of iconic masterpieces.
The show is a collaboration with the National Gallery of Victoria.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, June 25, 10am to 5pm.
Make the most of the first weekend of winter by taking a trip to one of these central Victorian Markets.
Whether you prefer more rural events or larger regional days, you are bound to find whatever you are looking for at one of the events below.
SHOWGROUNDS MARKET
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria.
This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce.
For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au
Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
CASTLEMAINE FARMERS MARKET
Castlemaine farmers market has kicked it up a notch from your average market, displaying some of the finest produce from across the region.
You'll find local cheeses, meats, fruits and much more at this family friendly event.
Where: Alongside Castlemaine Market Building, Mostyn Street, Castlemaine.
When: The first Sunday of each month, 9am to 1pm (except January).
KANGAROO FLAT HANDMADE MARKET
Pick up some goods made with love this week at Kangaroo Flat's Handmade Market.
The market is held monthly to showcase the creative people in and around Central Victoria, with a motto of 'if you bake it, if you grow it, you can sell it', this market is filled with handcrafted, handmade and homegrown goods.
Prepare yourself for a day full of treats.
For further information, visit www.thehandmademarketbendigo.com
Where: Rotary Park, Kangaroo Flat, opposite APCO service station.
When: The first Saturday of every month, 9am to 2pm.
WESLEY HILL
Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy.
There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more.
Stall holders must book beforehand. For stall bookings call 0418 117 953.
Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel.
When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm.
MOONLIGHT MARKET
The Moonlight Market is coming back to town, but first, just for a pop-up.
Returning to Hargreaves Mall on July 15, the market guarantees live music, specialty food trucks, streets performers and works from creative individuals across the region, plus more.
The market's ongoing season will then commence in October, 2023 at Dai Gum San, Park Road.
Where: Hargreaves Mall, Bendigo.
When: July 15, 3pm to 8pm.
