Driver slams into power pole at Bendigo Shell service station

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated May 31 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 12:45pm
A driver narrowly avoided colliding with oncoming traffic on Wednesday as she pulled out of a Bendigo service station, before slamming into a power pole. Picture by Tom O'Callaghan.
POLICE have warned people to stay safe exiting a petrol station near Golden Square after a woman narrowly avoided colliding with oncoming traffic on Wednesday.

Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

