POLICE have warned people to stay safe exiting a petrol station near Golden Square after a woman narrowly avoided colliding with oncoming traffic on Wednesday.
The driver instead sideswiped a tree and smashed into a power pole at the intersection of High Street and Honeysuckle Street, Bendigo Highway Patrol sergeant Mick McCrann said.
"I'd say the driver has maybe been trying to make a gap she probably shouldn't have been going for, and in doing so she's lost control," he said.
The crash unfolded at about 11.35am at the Coles Shell service station.
An 88-year-old Bendigo woman allegedly failed to give way as she turned left onto High Street.
Paramedics assessed the woman at the scene but Sergeant McCrann did not expect she would need to go to hospital.
"Maybe not, we'll see," he said.
The car was badly damaged in the crash.
The tree and power pole appeared to be okay but Powercor workers were heading to the scene to inspect it.
"There was no disruption to power but we've put northbound High Street traffic down to one lane for about 45 minutes," Sergeant McCrann said.
Police do not expect to lay any charges against the woman.
They suspected "some sort of pre-existing medical condition" may have contributed to the crash but Sergeant McCrann did not go into details.
"We do a medical licence review of people in this situation, and we'd ask VicRoads and doctors to work together and make sure they're safe to drive," he said.
Sergeant McCrann said the incident highlighted lessons everyone should keep in mind at that service station.
"High Street's a pretty busy section of road, especially at this time of day. A couple of extra seconds' wait and you may be able to avoid a collision," he said.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.