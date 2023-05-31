Pop art murals at Pennyweight Walk promote sustainable living

New pop art murals at Pennyweight Walk have been designed to make people think more sustainably about their purchases.
The works were commissioned by the City of Greater Bendigo's resource recovery and education team and created by street artist Chris Duffy.
Team manager Brooke Pearce said the artworks featured retro cartoon images in Duffy's style, with themes promoting a shift towards a "reuse society".
"Using pop art is a great way to promote low wastage messaging through public artworks," she said.
"The City is committed to creating a circular economy and the art, which is themed around rethink, reduce and reuse provides an important narrative in a fun and interesting way.
"Bendigo has a range of public artworks and these latest works are not only interesting but also have a strong social message attached to them."
The artworks have been installed at Pennyweight Walk, located between Hargreaves Street and Bath Lane.
