Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Pop art murals at Pennyweight Walk promote sustainable living

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
May 31 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Greater Bendigo's resource recovery and education team members Alice Rowbottom and Gabrielle Turner-Eylander. Picture by Noni Hyett
City of Greater Bendigo's resource recovery and education team members Alice Rowbottom and Gabrielle Turner-Eylander. Picture by Noni Hyett

New pop art murals at Pennyweight Walk have been designed to make people think more sustainably about their purchases.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.