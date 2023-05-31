When it comes to reconciliation, "there is still a long road to go but it is on the right path."
That's the view of the associate director of Aboriginal Services of Victoria Legal Aid (VLA) who addressed a crowd at a reconciliation event in Bendigo on May 30.
While speaking to the VLA staff in Bendigo, Taungurung man Lawrence Moser said the organisation had done great work in its reconciliation journey.
But there was still a "long way" to go in the company's role in helping facilitate reconciliation with Aboriginal people.
Mr Moser emphasised the need for non-Indigenous people to help share the load of truth-telling and justice reform with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to help build towards a better society.
"Reconciliation is not an easy thing - once you pick up that bag there is a lot of luggage in that," he said.
"It started in 1788. I didn't give it to you, you didn't give it to yourself. The British colony gave us the luggage we have that we now have to deal with."
Victoria Legal Aid is a legal service which provides advice and representation across a variety of areas including criminal, civil and family law.
The organisation also hosts community legal education programs and contributes to justice and law reformation movements.
The Taungurung man said there had been remarkable leaps made in the acceptance and respect shown towards Aboriginal people and their culture in the central Victorian region.
"I first moved to Bendigo in 1986," Mr Moser said.
"My recollection of Bendigo then was that you certainly weren't able to do or conduct a smoking ceremony out on the public thoroughfare."
However, he said the city and the region was and would continue to have Aboriginal deaths in custody, including a member of his own family who had been a victim of the judicial system.
"Bendigo is touched by - and further will be touched by - deaths in custody," Mr Moser said.
"Where the old Bendigo police station used to be, where the law courts are now my first cousin was found hanging in those cells.
"As a result of very unfair ... for drunk and disorderly, basically never made it home actually."
Mr Moser said his family member's death was not recorded as a death in custody, something he deemed as "atrocious."
However, he said overall there had been progress by non-Indigenous people and their understanding and commitment to helping reconcile the problems of the past.
"I have got to say VLA has come a long way on its journey and it has got a long way to go, but it is on a good journey."
Another speaker at the event was a Commissioner for the Yoorrook Justice Inquiry, Professor Kevin Bell AM KC.
Professor Bell said to be able to reach a point of reconciliation it was required for non-Indigenous peoples to reach out and begin to learn and understand how Aboriginal peoples see their part in the history of Australia post-colonisation.
"I myself have been enriched by the way First Nations people have shared with me their culture," he said.
"I believe part of reconciliation is each (person) understanding the other and what can be done by the way of engagement to promote reconciliation involves this personal responsibility to understand the other."
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
