Entries are officially open for the 2023 Australian Fleece Competition, which will be awarded at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo in July.
Australian Wool Testing Authority sampling operations manager Tim Steere, Nutrien wool account manager and competition convener Candice Cordy, Australian Stud Sheep Breeders Association (ASSBA) chief executive Margot Falconer and Nutrien Bendigo wool area manager Nicole Davies met at the Melbourne woolstores in Tottenham on Tuesday to officially launch the competition.
Woolgrowers from around Australia are encouraged to enter their fleece into the competition, including young woolgrowers, schools and agricultural colleges.
This year, committee members are expecting the show will be bigger and better than years prior, with more attendants and entrants.
Ms Falconer said last year's show was a cautious return post-COVID-19, however, this year, early indications were looking positive for the annual event.
"Already everything is looking terrific and we're hoping that the wool entries for the fleece competition are a record high," she said.
"It is taken very seriously, because whoever wins, they hold the title as the winner of the Australian Fleece Competition, which then creates buyers."
She said this then created an interest in the growers' sheep and wool for future potential export opportunities.
Each year, ASSBA and ASWS committee members select a different charity to partner with and this year's benefiting organisation will be Down Syndrome Australia (DSA).
"We're very excited to be working with Down Syndrome Australia," Ms Falconer said.
"Two of the ASSBA committee members had suggested that DSA would be a good face for this year, as both of them knew the work that was done through their own involvement."
At the end of the competition, exhibitors will have the opportunity to donate their fleece to raise funds for the charity.
Over the past 21 years the generosity from participating woolgrowers has provided in excess of $204,000 to various charities.
Those at the competition launch met with DSA representatives, including ambassador Henrietta Graham, who has Down syndrome, and her mother Natalie Graham, who said it was a great opportunity for the organisation to get involved and raise awareness in the rural community.
"I think it's very exciting that people recognise DSA as being an organisation worthy of donating funds to," Natalie said.
"We are the peak organisation for people with Down syndrome and we advocate for change in multiple areas."
She said that some of the main challenges experienced by people with Down syndrome were the preconceived stereotypes and a wider lack of understanding from individuals, which DSA aimed to break down, providing support to people with Down syndrome.
The competition is the largest fully-measured fleece competition in the world with a strong focus on the commercial processing performance of the fleece.
The total prize value is $18,000, including a $2200 travel voucher for the grand champion fleece and 50 separate awards and prizes to recognise woolgrowers.
It also provides a benchmarking opportunity for exhibitors, and is a forum for woolgrowers and stud breeders to showcase their fleece to a wider national audience.
"We're just really looking forward to having the show in Bendigo again," Ms Cordy said.
"We really love to see fleeces from schools, colleges and young people too.
"It's just a fantastic opportunity to showcase different wool types, from different growing areas."
Entries to the competition close on Friday, June 2 and can be completed at sheepshow.com.
The wool will be tested by Australian Wool Testing Authority.
This story originally ran in Stock & Land.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
