Australian Fleece competition 2023 entries are now open

By Holly McGuinness
April 20 2023 - 7:00am
Australian Wool Testing Authority sampling operations manager Tim Steere, Down Syndrome Australia health program manager Natalie Graham, Down Syndrome Australia ambassador Henrietta Graham, Australian Stud Sheep Breeders Association chief executive Margot Falconer, Nutrien Bendigo wool area manager Nicole Davies and Nutrien wool account manager and convener of the competition Candice Cordy. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Entries are officially open for the 2023 Australian Fleece Competition, which will be awarded at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo in July.

