Juliette Kabalan has vowed a ram raid won't "break us" as Luchiano Pizza and Pasta picks up the pieces following an attack that caused "thousands of dollars" in damage.
Two people were believed to have been involved in the burglary where a car was driven into the front of the McCrae Street building in the early hours of April 15.
"I usually like to get to work about 7.30am, but I was running late on Saturday so rang some of the others and told them they would probably have to start without me," Ms Kabalan, the owner of the business, said.
"I got a call not long after that telling me I needed to get down to the shop now."
MORE NEWS:
What Ms Kabalan found when she arrived in store was "devastating".
"There was glass everywhere," she said.
"We initially thought a brick had been used because there were pieces on the ground - we didn't know about the car until we looked at the video."
CCTV footage showed a vehicle driving into the shop's window, before a person got out and entered the store.
A Victoria Police spokesperson said it was now believed two people were involved.
They said the driver of a dual-cab ute smashed into the shopfront, while the passenger crawled through the shop window and stole the till.
The pair then got back in the vehicle and drove off, police said.
Ms Kabalan said it was "sad to see" the damage.
"It was just horrible," she said.
OTHER STORIES:
"We've had to replace the glass and I'm still finding pieces days later, pay for a new till drawer because even if we got the old one back, it wouldn't work.
"Overall it has cost us thousands to repair everything.
"We couldn't let them break us."
As repairs were made to the shop on the day of the smash and grab, staff cleaned up and continued to produce pizzas for patrons.
Ms Kabala said the outpouring of public support had been "heartwarming".
"I'm so thankful for everyone that helped out," she said.
"Even if someone couldn't come in store, people brought us coffee or just sent us nice messages."
"On Sunday night I overheard someone say they were sorry to hear about the break-in and came to buy a pizza just to support us.
"We've had so many people say the same thing through our website feedback form and social media.
"It's really heartwarming to see."
MORE NEWS
Ms Kabalan had a message for other businesses across the city - be prepared.
"It's happening all around us and we need to make sure we're ready if it keeps happening," she said.
"We're all doing it tough and we don't need this on top of it all."
Ms Kabalan said she would be up for helping out if people were doing it tough.
"If you're struggling or hungry, come in and we will feed you," she said.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.