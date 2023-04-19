The suspected shooting of a cat in Redesdale between Bendigo and Kyneton has led the RSPCA to appeal for witnesses.
A cat was allegedly shot by an unknown person near Racecourse Road, Redesdale on or around April 4, 2023, according to a cruelty report received by RSPCA Victoria's inspectorate.
RSPCA Victoria inspector Karen Collier said the cat was recovering at home, however it had received "substantial injuries that required significant medical attention".
Ms Collier said the deliberate act of cruelty was unacceptable.
"Whoever committed this act has inflicted immense suffering on a family's pet, and their actions could have easily resulted in a painful death for the animal," she said.
"We are pleading for the public's help to identify the person responsible for this act.
"We urge anyone who suspects or knows their pet or any other domestic animal has been shot to bring their animal to their nearest veterinarian for medical attention."
According to RSPCA Victoria, it is an offence under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1986 to wound, mutilate, torture, abuse, beat, torment or terrify an animal, or to take, or omit to take, an action that results in unreasonable pain or suffering to an animal.
Offender could be penalised more than $45,000 or face 12 months imprisonment.
Anyone with information about this incident and who can help identify anyone involved or who has concerns for the welfare of an animal has been urged to contact RSPCA Victoria on 9224 2222 or at rspcavic.org immediately.
