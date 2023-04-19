The stars have aligned as progress continues to be made at Discovery Science and Technology Centre's new planetarium.
Greater Bendigo's community enterprises in Kangaroo Flat, Strathfieldsaye, northern Bendigo and Eaglehawk banded together this week to fund $40,000 towards the project.
The funding arrived as the new planetarium neared completion.
Discovery general manager Alissa Van Soest said it was great to see the support for the project.
"It's so heartwarming... having incredible community groups like the community enterprises getting involved in the process and supporting education and supporting tourism and supporting discovery," she said.
Kangaroo Flat Community Enterprise vice president Neil Dyson said the organisation was "really happy" to give its support.
"It's a valuable asset for Bendigo, for people of all ages, and also a great asset for tourists that come to Bendigo and spend money," he said.
Community enterprises received funding through partnerships with Bendigo Bank and Bendigo Telco, which could be spent on projects in their area.
Discovery's planetarium, which would be situated at the front of the centre, would be bigger than the old one and would allow greater access to science content, Ms Van Soest said.
The centre was awaiting the arrival of three "massive" projectors, weighing up to 300 kilograms.
"[They're] full of the newest state-of-the-art projector systems, computer systems, and will connect us up to a cloud library of thousands of planetarium shows and content," Ms Van Soest said.
She said she was keen to hear from schools and community organisations on how they would like to use the space.
"It can be used for movies, for music, it can be used for presentations, sleeping under the stars, why not?" she said.
"Let's try lots of different things; we don't want to be limited by our imagination when there's so many people with incredible imaginations out there."
The project was going to cost more than $600,000, Ms Van Soest said, of which $400,000 has been raised by community enterprises, public donations and a philanthropic donor.
