Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Community

Bendigo community enterprises donate thousands for Discovery Centre's new planetarium

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated April 20 2023 - 6:17pm, first published April 19 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Representatives of Greater Bendigo's community enterprises and Discovery Science and Technology Centre general manager Alissa Van Soest get a sneak peak of the new planetarium. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
Representatives of Greater Bendigo's community enterprises and Discovery Science and Technology Centre general manager Alissa Van Soest get a sneak peak of the new planetarium. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

The stars have aligned as progress continues to be made at Discovery Science and Technology Centre's new planetarium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.