A local health service is joining calls to make contraception free in Australia, as parts of Canada and the UK take the lead.
Bendigo Community Health Services (BCHS) has made a submission to the federal government's Senate inquiry into universal access to reproductive healthcare, and highlight what it sees as Victoria's "postcode lottery" for sexual health.
Community Engagement and Advocacy executive leader Nicole Ferrie said as the region's sexual and reproductive health hub, the service had insight into the barriers and challenges faced when accessing contraception and abortion services.
"This inquiry was a chance for us to highlight the inequalities and inadequacies facing rural and regional Victorians on both sides of the healthcare system and put forward our suggestions on how to improve access to sexual healthcare," Ms Ferrie said.
"For many in our community, the cost of contraception is simply too high, and in many cases, it's also difficult to access.
"Rural and regional GPs and nurse practitioners need specific sexual healthcare training and greater rebates to encourage them to provide contraception services.
"We believe contraception should be free, as well as quickly and easily accessible to reduce the risk of unplanned pregnancies.
"Women in regional Victoria have fewer practical choices than they should, forcing them to choose between what they can afford and how far they can travel to access services, resulting in an unfair postcode lottery for sexual health."
BCHS has recommended a host of reforms, which include:
Ms Ferrie said BCHS had the expertise and drive to expand its sexual health services, plus become a training hub for other health professionals in the region.
"We are calling on our decision makers to follow the lead of the parts of Canada and the UK which have now made contraception free for its citizens," she said.
"We look forward to learning the outcomes of the Senate inquiry report in May."
