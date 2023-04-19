Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo cottage should be demolished for Galkangu govhub, council says

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated April 20 2023 - 6:43am, first published 4:00am
Work continues around the cottage at the back of the Galkangu govhub building. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.
Work continues around the cottage at the back of the Galkangu govhub building. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.

A COTTAGE "erroneously" branded heritage should be demolished to make way for works on the new govhub building, council officers say.

