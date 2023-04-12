For local crop farmers, Wednesday morning's "decent rainfall" was positive, but another 25 to 50mm would be welcome to get the growing season properly under way.
A low pressure system and associated trough that crossed the state delivered up to 15mm across western and central Victoria early on Wednesday, the Bureau of Meteorology said, with Bendigo receiving 11mm over six hours, half of it between 4.10am and 4.40am.
In the local region, some of the highest totals were recorded at Vaughan, which received 15mm, Malmsbury, which had 14mm and Redesdale, with 12mm, meteorologist Matthew Thomas said.
More rain - but only modest falls - were likely on Saturday and Sunday, with moisture from tropical cyclone Isla pushing down over Central Australia to the south-east.
Elmore grower Darren Trewick, who at this time last year was celebrating "one of the best autumn breaks in recent memory", told the Advertiser more rain was needed.
"You'd need probably an inch or two inches to have a proper autumn break," he said.
Nevertheless, with plenty of subsoil moisture thanks to the wet summer, and the likelihood of "off-spin rain" from the cyclone, things were generally looking good.
"It's still reasonably dry but we'll probably start sowing within the next week or two and forge on through," he said.
"Things aren't terrible by any stretch of the imagination.
"I think it's shaping up to be a pretty solid season and with a bit of luck we'll be fine.
"As long as we get average rains, we'll be okay."
Russell Hocking, at Prairie, was also cautiously upbeat.
"I think we've had 21mm in the last four or five days," he said. "We're getting close to an autumn break.
"For the livestock guys hopefully the paddocks will be greening up and they'll get a bit of feed for their animals.
"For the crop growers, we need a bit more but we'll be sewing into moist soil. As it is at the minute we do need a bit more to call it a good start but it's looking positive."
While Mr Trewick had 9mm of rain overnight at Elmore, Mr Hocking measured 11mm in his gauge at Prairie.
"This time of year is my favourite time because there's unlimited potential," Mr Hocking said.
"Right now there's no reason why I couldn't grow the best crop ever."
According to BOM, Bendigo should be partly cloudy on Thursday and sunny on Friday.
