Work on the Pyramid Hill Streetscapes Revitalisation Project is back up and running after significant delays last year due to the wet winter.
The $1.58 million project involves improving pedestrian networks and safety, linking key public spaces and providing additional landscaping and shade with the aim of revitalising the Pyramid Hill township and enhance the community's overall look and feel.
Loddon Shire Council council appointed a contractor - Echuca-based construction firm Capeng Pty Ltd - in May to deliver the project, with works starting in July.
The project's original completion date from the awarded tender was December 2022.
However, work was put on hold as floods swept through central and northern Victoria in October.
"The project experienced significant delays due to extended wet weather, followed by the flood and also difficulty securing the necessary sub-contractors who are in high demand," shire mayor Dan Straub said in December last year.
Fortunately, the rain eased off and on site works restarted in January 2023.
In a recent mayoral column, Cr Straub said the streetscape works were progressing with the concrete footpaths being poured, installation of fencing almost complete and the barbecue area at Kelly Park prepared and set for installation in the coming weeks.
The project is now on track to meet its new completion date is September 2023.
In other news around the shire, significant progress has also been made in the development of the Donaldson Park Community Hub project in Wedderburn.
Construction of the facility is progressing well and a significant milestone has been reached with the recent pouring of the concrete slab.
Completion of the hub will allow Wedderburn to host more community and regional events.
