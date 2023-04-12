Bendigo Advertiser
Pyramid Hill Streetscapes Revitalisation Project set to be be completed in September


By David Chapman
Updated April 13 2023 - 10:36am, first published April 12 2023 - 5:00pm
An artist's impression of the new look Pyramid Hill streetscape.


Work on the Pyramid Hill Streetscapes Revitalisation Project is back up and running after significant delays last year due to the wet winter.

