Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo could save millions in fuel efficiency standard crackdown

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated April 13 2023 - 9:02am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BENDIGO would save at least $77 million in five years if Australia locked in European fuel efficiency standards, a new report suggests as electric vehicle shortages grind on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.