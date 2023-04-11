Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

BFNL 2023 season preview: Maryborough

By Adam Bourke and Kieran Iles
Updated April 11 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maryborough netball coach Jordan Macilwain and footy coach Coby Perry. Picture by Daryl Groves
Maryborough netball coach Jordan Macilwain and footy coach Coby Perry. Picture by Daryl Groves

FOOTBALL

Coby Perry knows there are going to be some testing Saturday afternoons in 2023, but he can also already see enough positives that should give the Magpie faithful plenty to smile about.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.