BFNL 2023 season preview: Maryborough

Coby Perry knows there are going to be some testing Saturday afternoons in 2023, but he can also already see enough positives that should give the Magpie faithful plenty to smile about.
The new Maryborough coach can see light at the end of the tunnel for a club that has been in the bottom part of the BFNL ladder for a decade.
The positivity centres around youth.
After going six years without an under-18 team, the Pies under-18s returned in 2022 and qualified for the finals.
Out of that team, a group of players will graduate to senior level this year - something the Pies sorely missed during the under-18s' six-year hiatus.
Midfielder Jai Howell, who Perry described as a "serious good talent", finished third in the BFNL under-18 best and fairest last year.
John Leathen, Josh Britain, Riley Hamilton and Luke Guelen are other promising young players that will graduate from under-18 footy to senior level.
"It's an exciting time for the club to have these kids filtering through from under-18 level,'' Perry said.
"We have five or six talented young players from the under-18s that will push for selection in the seniors in round one.
"We're excited to see how they go. Building from within is the future of the club."
The Pies have also added some experience on and off the field.
Matt Johnston returns to Princes Park as an assistant coach to Perry, while the Pies also swooped on former South Bendigo midfielder Joel Swatton.
"Swatto has been a fantastic inclusion,'' Perry said.
"He's a professional player and he sets the standards for the young guys.
"He's come on board as our strength and conditioning coach and our midfield coach, so he's been able to add his expertise in those two areas which has been really beneficial for the club."
Former club best and fairest winner Bailey Edwards returns to the senior list, with Perry unsure how many games the dynamic midfielder will play.
Darcy Bond adds some depth to the senior group after crossing to Maryborough from Royal Park.
Jacob Lohmann (Sandringham VFL) remains aligned with Maryborough, but the departure of young trio Aidan Hare (WAFL), Liam Latch (Ballarat) and Tom Gardam (Carisbrook) hurt the Pies' playing stocks.
With such a young group at his disposal it would be unfair to judge Perry's first season in charge on wins alone.
"Our focus is improvement and enjoyment,'' Perry said.
"The main reason we play footy is to have fun and enjoy each other's company.
"One of our main KPIs is around enjoyment. Through that we'll see development and improvement in the list."
With that enjoyment comes a game style that will encourage the young players to express themselves.
"Our approach is to be balanced with both offence and defence,'' he said.
"Our game style is built around controlled aggression. We want to play with a bit of flair and take the game on when we can.
"The upside of youth is that we have players that like to move the ball quickly.
"We'll be challenged at times, but we'll stick with our method offensively and defensively."
The Pies, at times, have had trouble filling their reserves team in recent years.
Perry was confident that won't be as big a problem in 2023.
"We're hoping to have better a year with our injury list,'' Perry said.
"I know it's the same for every other club, but I feel as though we've had a longer injury list than most the past couple of years.
"We've put a lot of work in on strength and conditioning this year to try and make sure everyone has the best preparation for games.
"Hopefully, that helps make a difference with our injury list."
DISPOSALS
Aidan Hare 649
Liam Latch 606
Coby Perry 492
Thomas Gardam 381
Kya Lanfranchi 285
Mitchell McClure 220
Jayden Hooper 200
Lachlan Hull 196
Dylan Harberger 195
Brady Neill 181
MARKS
Aidan Hare 133
Liam Latch 127
Kya Lanfranchi 100
Thomas Gardam 93
Dylan Harberger 67
Coby Perry 64
Jayden Hooper 53
Chris Freeman 50
Mitchell McClure 49
Brady Neill 45
CLEARANCES
Aidan Hare 155
Liam Latch 117
Coby Perry 83
Thomas Gardam 56
Brady Neill 46
Jayden Hooper 23
Patrick Van der Pol 17
Mitchell McClure 13
Lachlan Hull 10
Ty Stewart 10
GOALS
Chris Freeman 18
Brady Neill 10
Jake Postle 7
Patrick Van der Pol 7
Coby Perry 4
Aidan Hare 4
Patrick Chard 4
Liam Latch 3
Jai Howell 3
Dylan Harberger 2
Last year: Seventh (5-13).
Coach: Jordan Macilwain.
2022 best and fairest: Keely Hare.
Player gains: Shaylah Bandy, Chloe Egan.
Promoted: Finley Wagstaff, Tali Chadwick, Alex Williams.
Player losses: Maggie Tranter.
Last A-grade premiership: Never won an A-grade premiership.
NEW Maryborough playing coach Jordan Macilwain hopes an injection of exciting fresh young talent can help the Magpies realise their aim of a return to finals netball.
Macilwain, a 250-gamer for the Magpies, has taken over the reins from club and BFNL legend Alicia Cassidy.
It's her first A-grade coaching role.
A force to be reckoned with in the goal circle since her introduction to A-grade netball at Maryborough as a 17-year-old, Macilwain will oversee a predominantly young group, with some of the club's rapidly emerging talent set to make a more permanent step up to the top-tier.
Among those to have had a taste of A-grade, wing attack Tali Chadwick and defender Finley Wagstaff have earned their chance to make their mark.
Abbey Nalder is another who will in all likelihood be the recipient of some A-grade playing time.
Another defender Alex Williams will make the step up from B-grade, while the Magpies have regained some experience following the return of Chloe Egan, after having a baby, and Shaylah Bandy.
Again a strength will be the Magpies goaling combination of Macilwain and multiple club best and fairest winner (and last year's winner) Keely Hare.
The new coach is banking on Amanda Durbridge making a successful return from a knee injury to hold down wing defence, after showing plenty of promise before being sidelined last season.
Maggie Tranter, a former 17-and-under league best and fairest, recently gave birth, but has some chance of playing later in the season.
As the Magpies look to improve on last year's seventh place finish and 5-13 win-loss record, the pre-season vibe at Princes Park could not have been better.
MacIlwain said the arrival of former South Bendigo footballer Joel Swatton as a playing assistant coach and the Magpies' strength and conditioning coach had been beneficial for the club and particularly welcomed by the netball group.
"We've got some really positive things happening in terms of pathways for juniors, a strength and conditioning coach for the whole club, and they are actually doing individualised programs for a few of our up and coming juniors and some of those stepping into A-grade this season," she said.
"It's super-positive.
"There's one girl who has gone to Horsham to go to uni, who doesn't really train with the team, but we know she is getting that specific netball conditioning as part of her individual program.
"We are probably lacking experience, having a few younger players, but they are really enthusiastic and they are a really good group of girls."
Macilwain backed Chadwick, the daughter of Magpies legend and 2010 Betty Thompson medallist Alisha Chadwick, to continue her promising development.
"It's a huge step, but she has plenty of promising things happening on the netball court at the minute," she said.
"She's up the other end to her mum, but she has definitely got a lot of those defensive skills.
"She is wonderful to watch on the court."
Macilwain, who led the Magpies' 17-and-under team to a grand final appearance in 2017 alongside co-coach Chloe Egan, is relishing her first foray into A-grade coaching.
"I think it helps when you have a really tight-knit group of girls, who really want to be here," she said.
"That's half the battle, trying to get girls here and then keeping them keen in that long lead-up to the season.
"We're looking really promising and the girls are enjoying it.
"I'm also falling back on Alicia Cassidy for a few ideas, who has come in handy.
"I have had Carla Hare step up as an assistant coach and will help on the bench when I'm on the court.
"She has a wealth of knowledge. We get on well and see things on the court the same as well. It's great to have someone like that to bounce ideas off."
SEASON FIXTURE
MARYBOROUGH
ROUND 1 - April 15
Castlemaine (h)
ROUND 2 - April 22
Eaglehawk (a)
ROUND 3 - April 29
Kangaroo Flat (h)
ROUND 4 - May 6
Kyneton (a)
ROUND 5 - May 13
Golden Square (h)
ROUND 6 - May 27
Sandhurst (a)
ROUND 7 - June 3
South Bendigo (h)
ROUND 8 - June 10
Strathfieldsaye (h)
ROUND 9 - June 17
Gisborne (a)
ROUND 10 - June 24
Castlemaine (a)
ROUND 11 - July 8
Eaglehawk (h)
ROUND 12 - July 15
Kangaroo Flat (a)
ROUND 13 - July 22
Kyneton (h)
ROUND 14 - July 29
Golden Square (a)
ROUND 15 - August 5
Sandhurst (h)
ROUND 16 - August 12
South Bendigo (a)
ROUND 17 - August 19
Strathfieldsaye (a)
ROUND 18 - August 26
Gisborne (h)
