City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf and Mount Alexander Shire mayor Rosie Annear have been selected to be part of a panel to advise the state government on policy issues affecting local councils.
The state government announced the Local Government Mayoral Advisory Panel for 2023 this week, with 13 mayors from across Victoria.
Comprising a mix of urban, regional and rural mayors, the group represents the diversity of Victorian communities,
Cr Metcalf and Cr Annear and the other 11 mayors joined with Minister for Local Government Melissa Horne earlier this week for the first of four meetings this year for the panel.
The panel changes annually and is set up to offer the minister advice on legislative, regulatory, strategic and policy issues that affect councils across the state.
This year's panel is expected to focus its work on governance and accountability.
"The panel plays an integral role as an advisor on local government matters and local community needs - with a mix of urban, regional and rural mayors offering feedback and advice from all Victorian communities," Ms Horne said.
"I look forward to chairing this important panel and learning from the experience and advice the members will provide throughout the year."
