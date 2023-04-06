Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo, Mount Alexander mayors selected for government's advisory panel


By David Chapman
Updated April 6 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 11:56am
City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf will be part of an advisory panel working with the Victorian local government minister. Picture by Darren Howe
City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf and Mount Alexander Shire mayor Rosie Annear have been selected to be part of a panel to advise the state government on policy issues affecting local councils.

