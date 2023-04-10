An AFL great will pull on the boots for MCDFNL club Maryborough Rovers this season.
Rovers was one of six clubs from across Victoria to be selected to participate in the 2023 Carlton Draft.
Collingwood champion and Brownlow Medal winner Nathan Buckley, Port Adelaide premiership player and four-time best and fairest Kane Cornes, Sydney premiership player and three-time All-Australian Josh Kennedy, four-time Hawthorn premiership player Jordan Lewis, 376-game Fremantle star David Mundy and two-time Melbourne best and fairest winner Bernie Vince are the six AFL greats who have come out of retirement to play a one-off game in 2023.
The Carlton Draft is helping local clubs get back on their feet after a tough few years, with the one-off appearances aiming to bring together Victorian communities and encourage them to come and support local footy.
More than 300 clubs nominated for the Draft. The other five clubs selected were Buchan (Omeo and District), Carngham Linton (Central Highlands), Moyston-Willaura (Mininera and District), Murrabit (Golden Rivers) and Nilma Darnum (Ellenbank District).
It will be a nervous wait for clubs ahead of draft night on Wednesday 26 April, which will be broadcast live on Fox Footy. The draft order and how it's determined will be revealed on the night.
"For the lucky six clubs selected to have the opportunity to draft a former AFL legend will be a sight to behold for the local community and I'm sure all of the draftees can't wait to play a role in bringing the spark back to local footy,'' Draft commissioner Jonathon Brown said.
"Last year's campaign saw so many special moments created for the local footy clubs selected, and I can't wait to see what's in store for the 2023 edition of The Carlton Draft. It will have a huge impact on the local communities involved as communities come out in force to watch the game."
Rovers, who have been battling near the bottom of the MCDFNL for years, are currently in merger talks with neighbouring club Royal Park.
Rovers have a history dating back to the early 1960s, with its last senior premiership coming in 1991.
They open their 2023 season against Avoca this Sunday at Princes Park.
