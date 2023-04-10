Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

AFL legend to play a one-off game for MCDFNL club Maryborough Rovers

Updated April 11 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlton Draft commissioner Jonathon Brown with Nathan Buckley and Jordan Lewis.
Carlton Draft commissioner Jonathon Brown with Nathan Buckley and Jordan Lewis.

An AFL great will pull on the boots for MCDFNL club Maryborough Rovers this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.