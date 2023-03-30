Bendigo Advertiser
City of Greater Bendigo seeks submissions for proposed heritage amendment

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated March 31 2023 - 2:12pm, first published March 30 2023 - 5:30pm
City of Greater Bendigo staff are seeking approval for a heritage overlay to be applied to more than 150 properties. File picture
Have your say on how the City of Greater Bendigo protects early miners' cottages and houses.

JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

