The City of Greater Bendigo should have clear procedures in place for dealing with planning requests on historic buildings, the president of the local National Trust branch has said in the wake of a surprise California Gully demolition.
That was especially true given the council's public emphasis and expenditure on preserving the city's architectural and social history, according to Peter Cox.
Council officers, including the council's heritage advisor, had apparently signed off on the demolition of a Gold Rush-era former bakery in Watson Avenue, California Gully on Friday because of the poor condition it was in.
Mr Cox, a former mayor and councillor, described the Trust's Bendigo and Regional branch as "very disappointed" by the action.
The story of the historic 'Coo-Gate' Bakery, which was sold midway through last year, was largely unknown, he said, because the council had not researched and written a citation on the property.
While he had never been in the building and didn't know its history, Mr Cox understood the structure to have been built in the 1850s, and to have probably only ever been in the hands of three families.
"The Watsons, who the street was named after, played a significant role in Bendigo over many years," he said.
"The process of how council comes to the decision to demolish a building with so much social history is unclear."
On Friday when he found out the old place was set to be knocked down, Mr Cox had rung a series of people at the council but only the building surveyor came to meet him at the California Gully site, where the demolition was underway.
"Because he lived in the street as a child he had a special interest in it, and didn't even know the demolition permit had been granted," Mr Cox said.
"He was a bit surprised but after talking with staff he said, 'Well the permit's been issued. There's nothing we can do at this time'.
"It was a lapse of half-an-hour then the demolition continued."
The buildings have since been flattened with only a single wall, containing a 19th century oven left standing on Wednesday when the Bendigo Advertiser visited the site.
That too was scheduled to be knocked down, with the land in the surrounding area reportedly subject to a housing development and a new childcare centre.
The City of Greater Bendigo's manager of strategic planning Anthony Petherbridge told the Addy that demolition inquiries and requests were referred to the council's heritage advisor who would review existing heritage studies to assess the building's level of significance.
The Watson Avenue structures had been assessed by officers, including the heritage advisor, who in October 2021 found their demolition could be supported due to their "very poor condition" and "inherent structural flaws" which would make restoration difficult.
"The site at 9-11 Watson Avenue, California Gully had not been assessed as having heritage significance that would lead to a Heritage Overlay being applied," Mr Petherbridge said.
However, Mr Cox believed its heritage value hadn't really been considered.
"There's been no formal assessment on the significance of the building because it hasn't been considered for heritage overlay," he said.
During his time on the council all demolitions of pre-1920s buildings were referred to the Heritage Advisory Committee, Mr Cox claimed.
"It's a complex issue but council needs to consult with as many people as possible when a situation like this comes up," he said.
"It's not the responsibility of the National Trust [to preserve Bendigo's history]."
