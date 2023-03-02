Bendigo Advertiser
Heritage value of 1850s bakery not assessed before demolition, Trust head claims

By Jenny Denton
March 2 2023
National Trust Bendigo branch president Peter Cox at the Watson Avenue, California Gully property. Picture by Noni Hyett

The City of Greater Bendigo should have clear procedures in place for dealing with planning requests on historic buildings, the president of the local National Trust branch has said in the wake of a surprise California Gully demolition.

