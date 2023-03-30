Bendigo Advertiser
Enjoyment equals runs for newest BDCA Cricketer of the Year

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated March 30 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 2:26pm
BDCA Cricketer of the Year winner James Ryan with his dad, Mark, who jointly won the award in 2006. Picture by Luke West
