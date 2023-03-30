Enjoyment equals runs for newest BDCA Cricketer of the Year

FOR the Bendigo District Cricket Association's newest Cricketer of the Year winner James Ryan, the word that best encapsulates his stellar season with the bat is "enjoyment".
After six years at Premier Cricket Club Essendon, which included winning a second XI premiership, Ryan made the decision to head back home to Bendigo.
Appointed captain, Ryan revelled in his first season back at the Goers, leading the BDCA runs aggregate with 682 at an average of 48.7, guiding Bendigo back into the finals for the first time in five years and on Wednesday night creating a piece of Cricketer of the Year history.
The BDCA now has its first set of father-son winners of the Bill Stephenson Trophy after Ryan's father, Mark, was a joint winner 17 years ago in 2006.
"I do remember dad winning it all those years ago," Ryan said at Wednesday night's BDCA presentation evening at the All Seasons.
"I was in grade one at the time and I remember going to school the next day and writing about how excited mum and the family was for dad and I got in a bit of trouble because I was talking about cricket too much."
No.3 batsman Ryan wasted no time in establishing himself as one of the most sought-after wickets in the BDCA given the explosive start he made to the season.
So dominant was Ryan he had polled 15 of a possible 15 votes after five rounds having opened his season with scores of 82 (v White Hills), 51 n.o. (v Eaglehawk), 46 (v Bendigo United), 86 (v Strathdale-Maristians) and 90 (v Golden Square).
"I was really determined at the start of the season to prove that I had the ability to play good cricket," Ryan said.
"I probably didn't perform to what I could have in Melbourne, so I really wanted to come back and show that I was a decent cricketer.
"I trained hard during the pre-season and really committed to winning.
"When I was playing down in Melbourne I probably didn't enjoy cricket as much as what I did this season.
"And that's nothing to do with the environment or the people I was playing with (at Essendon), but I have such a strong family connection back here with the Bendigo Cricket Club."
The Ryan name is certainly one that is synonymous with Bendigo.
As well as James captaining the first XI, his uncle Tony Ryan coached the Goers and dad Mark is president, as well as the curator of the Atkins Street wicket.
Ryan's sister, Amy, is part of the Goers' women's team, with both making their respective teams of the year, while one of his team-mates is wicket-keeper and fellow top-order batsman Xavier Ryan (son of Tony).
"It's a real family club and it's great to have that family involvement," Ryan said.
Ryan won on Wednesday night with 19 votes, edging out five-time winner Cameron Taylor of Strathdale-Maristians on 18.
Taylor had been leading by one vote heading into the penultimate round of the count before Ryan took the lead with two votes against Huntly North.
However, Ryan didn't play the final game of the season, but held his one vote lead after Taylor didn't poll in the Suns' round 17 win over Bendigo United.
Bendigo now has five winners of the award - Rohan Sadler (1994), Chris Squib (2003), Mark Ryan (2006), Kyle Humphrys (2018) and James Ryan (2023).
Round 1: v White Hills - 82 (3 votes)
Round 2: v Eaglehawk - 51* (3 votes)
Round 3: v Bendigo United - 46 (3 votes)
Round 4: v Strathdale-Maristians - 86 (3 votes)
Round 5: v Golden Square - 90 (3 votes)
Round 6: v Strathfieldsaye - 18
Round 7: v Huntly North - 24
Round 8: v Sandhurst - 102* (2 votes)
Round 9: v Kangaroo Flat - 3
Round 10: v White Hills - 37
Round 11: v Eaglehawk - 12
Round 12: v Bendigo United - 11
Round 13: v Strathdale-Maristians - 35
Round 14: v Golden Square - 31
Round 15: v Strathfieldsaye - 7
Round 16: v Huntly North - 47 (2 votes)
Round 17: v Sandhurst - DNP
Elimination final: v Strathfieldsaye - 16
Bendigo 8-230 def White Hills 186
3 - James Ryan (Bgo)
2 - Nathan Fitzpatrick (Bgo)
1 - Xavier Ryan (Bgo)
Strathdale-Maristians 4-186 def Kangaroo Flat 7-183
3 - Jack Neylon (SM)
2 - Daniel Barber (KF)
1 - Sam Johnston (SM)
Golden Square 8-172 def Sandhurst 8-171
3 - Scott Johnson (GS)
2 - Taylor Beard (Sand)
1 - Scott Trollope (GS)
Strathfieldsaye 7-138 def Huntly North 135
3 - Darcy Hunter (Strath)
2 - Sandun Ranathunga (HN)
1 - Savith Priyan (Strath)
Eaglehawk 119 def Bendigo United 99
3 - Nick Farley (Eh)
2 - Miggy Podosky (BU)
1 - Cam McGlashan (Eh)
Strathdale-Maristians 8-290 def Huntly North 181
3 - Adam Ward (HN)
2 - Cameron Taylor (SM)
1 - Grant Waldron (SM)
Bendigo 3-163 def Eaglehawk 8-160
3 - James Ryan (Bgo)
2 - Kyle Humphrys (Bgo)
1 - Dylan Johnstone (Bgo)
Strathfieldsaye 6-159 def White Hills 156
3 - Ben Devanny (Strath)
2 - Gavin Bowles (WH)
1 - Darcy Hunter (Strath)
Golden Square 1-141 def Bendigo United 7-140
3 - Liam Smith (GS)
2 - Jack Keating (GS)
1 - Scott Trollope (GS)
Kangaroo Flat 7-140 def Sandhurst 139
3 - Nick Gladman (Sand)
2 - Adam Burns (KF)
1 - Cameron Salmon (KF)
Bendigo 4-129 def Bendigo United 8-126
3 - James Ryan (Bgo)
2 - Kyle Humphrys (Bgo)
1 - Jake Thrum (BU)
White Hills 2-116 def Huntly North 7-114
3 - Wian Van Zyl (WH)
2 - Ryan Grundy (HN)
1 - Brayden Stepien (WH)
Kangaroo Flat dr Strathfieldsaye
Golden Square dr Strathdale-Maristians
Eaglehawk dr Sandhurst
Strathdale-Maristians 7-243 def Bendigo 7-240
3 - James Ryan (Bgo)
2 - Cameron Taylor (SM)
1 - Grant Waldron (SM)
Strathfieldsaye 9-215 def Sandhurst 117
3 - Campbell Love (Strath)
2 - Chathura Damith (Strath)
1 - Tim Wood (Strath)
White Hills 7-202 def Bendigo United 8-200
3 - Mitch Winter-Irving (WH)
2 - Caleb Barras (WH)
1 - Riley Treloar (BU)
Eaglehawk 3-118 def Huntly North 115
3 - Nathan Walsh (Eh)
2 - Fletcher Good (Eh)
1 - Cory Jacobs (Eh)
Kangaroo Flat 4-99 def Golden Square 98
3 - Dylan Klemm (KF)
2 - Brent Hamblin (KF)
1 - Scott Ross (GS)
Bendigo United 9-284 def Huntly North 137
3 - Clayton Holmes (BU)
2 - Jake Thrum (BU)
1 - Sandun Ranathunga (HN)
Kangaroo Flat 9-233 def Eaglehawk 166
3 - Brent Hamblin (KF)
2 - Nick Farley (Eh)
1 - Daniel Barber (KF)
Golden Square 7-196 def Bendigo 6-191
3 - James Ryan (Bgo)
2 - Jack Keating (GS)
1 - Scott Trollope (GS)
White Hills 2-184 def Sandhurst 183
3 - Brayden Stepien (WH)
2 - Shane Robinson (Sand)
1 - Rhys Irwin (WH)
Strathdale-Maristians 6-163 def Strathfieldsaye 161
3 - Cameron Taylor (SM)
2 - Jed Rodda (Strath)
1 - Linton Jacobs (SM)
Strathfieldsaye 5-291 def Bendigo 139
3 - Pat Felmingham (Strath)
2 - Chathura Damith (Strath)
1 - Jed Rodda (Strath)
Strathdale-Maristians 7-273 def White Hills 237
3 - Cameron Taylor (SM)
2 - Daniel Clohesy (SM)
1 - Mitch Winter-Irving (WH)
Eaglehawk 4-215 def Golden Square 9-160
3 - Ben Williams (Eh)
2 - Cory Jacobs (Eh)
1 - Fletcher Good (Eh)
Bendigo United 7-199 def Kangaroo Flat 155
3 - Riley Treloar (BU)
2 - Henry Edwards (BU)
1 - Will Thrum (BU)
Sandhurst 0-87 def Huntly North 86
3 - Ash Gray (Sand)
2 - Joel Murphy (Sand)
1 - Zac Sims (Sand)
Kangaroo Flat 3-270 def White Hills 265
3 - Jake Klemm (KF)
2 - Chris Barber (KF)
1 - Brayden Stepien (WH)
Bendigo 5-219 def Huntly North 194
3 - Kyle Chant (Bgo)
2 - Bailey George (Bgo)
1 - Shane Gilchrist (HN)
Strathfieldsaye 7-208 def Golden Square 8-165
3 - Ben Devanny (Strath)
2 - Chathura Damith (Strath)
1 - Scott Trollope (GS)
Strathdale-Maristians 8-205 def Eaglehawk 146
3 - Cameron Taylor (SM)
2 - Daniel Clohesy (SM)
1 - Grant Waldron (SM)
Bendigo United 153 def Sandhurst 102
3 - Henry Edwards (BU)
2 - Miggy Podosky (BU)
1 - Sam Langley (BU)
White Hills 8-254 def Golden Square 225
3 - Brayden Stepien (WH)
2 - Rhys Irwin (WH)
1 - Mitch WInter-Irving (WH)
Bendigo 8-237 def Sandhurst 7-207
3 - Taylor Beard (Sand)
2 - James Ryan (Bgo)
1 - Bailey Goodwin (Bgo)
Strathfieldsaye 7-219 def Eaglehawk 159
3 - Campbell Love (Strath)
2 - Tim Wood (Strath)
1 - Ben Devanny (Strath)
Strathdale-Maristians 5-161 def Bendigo United 8-160
3 - Grant Waldron (SM)
2 - Stephen Barrett (BU)
1 - Henry Edwards (BU)
Kangaroo Flat 1-127 def Huntly North 126
3 - Adam Burns (KF)
2 - Daniel Barber (KF)
1 - Jake Klemm (KF)
Strathdale-Maristians 7-205 def Sandhurst 145
3 - Sam Johnston (SM)
2 - Linton Jacobs (SM)
1 - Matt Wilkinson (SM)
Golden Square 7-201 def Huntly North 8-177
3 - Liam Smith (GS)
2 - Jake Higgins (GS)
1 - Sandun Ranathunga (HN)
Kangaroo Flat 3-187 def Bendigo 6-184
3 - Chris Barber (KF)
2 - Nathan Fitzpatrick (Bgo)
1 - Daniel Barber (KF)
White Hills 7-175 def Eaglehawk 5-168
3 - Rhys Irwin (WH)
2 - Angus Chisholm (Eh)
1 - Ben Irvine (WH)
Strathfieldsaye 3-112 def Bendigo United 111
3 - Pat Felmingham (Strath)
2 - Riley Treloar (BU)
1 - Savith Priyan (Strath)
Strathfieldsaye 5-253 def Huntly North
3 - Pat Felmingham (Strath)
2 - Darcy Hunter (Strath)
1 - Savith Priyan (Strath)
Eaglehawk 8-221 def Bendigo United 119
3 - Anthony West (Eh)
2 - Cory Jacobs (Eh)
1 - Ben Williams (Eh)
Strathdale-Maristians 9-214 def Kangaroo Flat 206
3 - Grant Waldron (SM)
2 - Jake Klemm (KF)
1 - Jack Neylon (SM)
Bendigo 3-190 def White Hills 8-189
3 - Dylan Johnstone (Bgo)
2 - Xav Ryan (Bgo)
1 - Kyle Humphrys (Bgo)
Golden Square 9-172 def Sandhurst 103
3 - Liam Smith (GS)
2 - Taylor Beard (Sand)
1 - Kayle Thompson (GS)
Sandhurst 4-263 def Kangaroo Flat 247
3 - Joel Murphy (Sand)
2 - Taylor Beard (Sand)
1 - Jake Klemm (KF)
Strathdale-Maristians 3-251 def Huntly North 6-200
3 - James Barri (SM)
2 - Daniel Clohesy (SM)
1 - Charlie Ryan (SM)
Strathfieldsaye 206 def White Hills 189
3 - Campbell Love (Strath)
2 - Mitch Winter-Irving (WH)
1 - Chathura Damith (Strath)
Eaglehawk 4-172 def Bendigo 171
3 - Anthony West (Eh)
2 - Cam McGlashan (Eh)
1 - Dylan Johnstone (Bgo)
Golden Square 166 def Bendigo United 161
3 - Liam Smith (GS)
2 - Scott Trollope (GS)
1 - Josh Thurston (BU)
Strathdale-Maristians 6-269 def Golden Square 65
3 - Sam Johnston (SM)
2 - Cameron Taylor (SM)
1 - James Vlaeminck (SM)
White Hills 3-174 def Huntly North 7-169
3 - Brayden Stepien (WH)
2 - Ryan Grundy (HN)
1 - Linc Jacobs (WH)
Bendigo United 7-136 def Bendigo 91
3 - Miggy Podosky (BU)
2 - Marcus Magniameli (BU)
1 - Clayton Holmes (BU)
Kangaroo Flat 2-121 def Strathfieldsaye 120
3 - Brent Hamblin (KF)
2 - Chris Barber (KF)
1 - Tim Wood (Strath)
Eaglehawk 5-120 def Sandhurst 119
3 - Aaron Monro (Eh)
2 - Liam Stubbings (Sand)
1 - Nick Farley (Eh)
White Hills 8-213 def Bendigo United 179
3 - Brayden Stepien (WH)
2 - Clayton Holmes (BU)
1 - Linc Jacobs (WH)
Strathdale-Maristians 1-208 def Bendigo 8-207
3 - Cameron Taylor (SM)
2 - Daniel Clohesy (SM)
1 - Jack Pysing (SM)
Kangaroo Flat 170 def Golden Square 76
3 - Brent Hamblin (KF)
2 - Adam Burns (KF)
1 - Dylan Klemm (KF)
Strathfieldsaye 6-113 def Sandhurst 112
3 - Chathura Damith (Strath)
2 - Connor Lyon (Strath)
1 - Liam Stubbings (Sand)
Eaglehawk 0-43 def Huntly North 42
3 - Cam McGlashan (Eh)
2 - Cory Jacobs (Eh)
1 - Nathan Walsh (Eh)
Strathfieldsaye 7-272 def Strathdale-Maristians 240
3 - Nayana Fernando (Strath)
2 - Darcy Hunter (Strath)
1 - Sam Johnston (SM)
Sandhurst 5-261 def White Hills 6-217
3 - Ash Gray (Sand)
2 - Liam Stubbings (Sand)
1 - Taylor Beard (Sand)
Kangaroo Flat 7-217 def Eaglehawk 9-215
3 - Daniel Barber (KF)
2 - Cory Jacobs (Eh)
1 - Kenny Beith (KF)
Bendigo 6-175 def Golden Square 8-173
3 - Kayle Thompson (GS)
2 - Kyle Humphrys (Bgo)
1 - Xav Ryan (Bgo)
Bendigo United 2-71 def Huntly North 70
3 - Marcus Magniameli (BU)
2 - Clayton Holmes (BU)
1 - Josh Thurston (BU)
Huntly North 8-204 def Sandhurst 193
3 - Ryan Grundy (HN)
2 - Taylor Beard (Sand)
1 - Jack Wilson (HN)
Strathdale-Maristians 3-195 def White Hills 7-194
3 - Sam Johnston (SM)
2 - Mitch Winter-Irving (WH)
1 - Daniel Clohesy (SM)
Bendigo 9-160 def Strathfieldsaye 101
3 - Jed Rodda (Strath)
2 - Nathan Fitzpatrick (Bgo)
1 - Campbell Love (Strath)
Kangaroo Flat 2-81 def Bendigo United 130 (D/L)
3 - Jake Klemm (KF)
2 - Kenny Beith (KF)
1 - Clayton Holmes (BU)
Golden Square 2-69 def Eaglehawk 9-122 (D/L)
3 - Kayle Thompson (GS)
2 - Nick Farley (Eh)
1 - Cam McGlashan (Eh)
Strathfieldsaye 7-262 def Golden Square 159
3 - Pat Felmingham (Strath)
2 - Savith Priyan (Strath)
1 - Campbell Love (Strath)
Bendigo 8-221 def Huntly North 124
3 - Sandun Ranathunga (HN)
2 - James Ryan (Bgo)
1 - Kyle Humphrys (Bgo)
Sandhurst 6-191 def Bendigo United 9-178
3 - Ash Gray (Sand)
2 - Marcus Magniameli (BU)
1 - Jack Ryan (Sand)
Strathdale-Maristians 9-159 def Eaglehawk 127
3 - Cory Jacobs (Eh)
2 - Ben DeAraugo (SM)
1 - Sam Johnston (SM)
Kangaroo Flat 5-99 def White Hills 98
3 - Jake Klemm (KF)
2 - Adam Burns (KF)
1 - Brent Hamblin (KF)
White Hills 4-274 def Golden Square 8-209
3 - Brayden Stepien (WH)
2 - Gavin Bowles (WH)
1 - Scott Johnson (GS)
Kangaroo Flat 5-266 def Huntly North 7-117
3 - Jake Klemm (KF)
2 - Chris Barber (KF)
1 - Ryan Grundy (HN)
Strathdale-Maristians 6-207 def Bendigo United 5-206
3 - Clayton Holmes (BU)
2 - James Barri (SM)
1 - James Vlaeminck (SM)
Bendigo 5-194 def Sandhurst 8-193
3 - Nathan Fitzpatrick (Bgo)
2 - Taylor Beard (Sand)
1 - Declan Slingo (Bgo)
Eaglehawk 8-170 def Strathfieldsaye 148
3 - Aaron Monro (Eh)
2 - Ben Devanny (Strath)
1 - Ben Williams (Eh)
BENDIGO - James Ryan (19), Nathan Fitzpatrick (9), Kyle Humphrys (8), Dylan Johnstone (5), Xavier Ryan (4), Kyle Chant (3), Bailey George (2), Bailey Goodwin (1), Declan Slingo (1).
BENDIGO UNITED - Clayton Holmes (12), Marcus Magniameli (7), Miggy Podosky (7), Riley Treloar (6), Henry Edwards (6), Jake Thrum (3), Stephen Barrett (2), Josh Thurston (2), Sam Langley (1), Will Thrum (1).
EAGLEHAWK - Cory Jacobs (12), Nick Farley (8), Cam McGlashan (7), Aaron Monro (6), Anthony West (6), Ben Williams (5), Nathan Walsh (4), Fletcher Good (3), Angus Chisholm (2).
GOLDEN SQUARE - Liam Smith (12), Kayle Thompson (7), Scott Trollope (6), Scott Johnson (4), Jack Keating (4), Jake Higgins (2), Scott Ross (1).
HUNTLY NORTH - Ryan Grundy (8), Sandun Ranathunga (7), Adam Ward (3), Jack Wilson (1), Shane Gilchrist (1).
KANGAROO FLAT - Jake Klemm (16), Brent Hamblin (12), Adam Burns (9), Daniel Barber (9), Chris Barber (9), Dylan Klemm (4), Kenny Beith (3), Cameron Salmon (1).
SANDHURST - Taylor Beard (14), Ash Gray (9), Liam Stubbings (5), Joel Murphy (5), Nick Gladman (3), Shane Robinson (2), Jack Ryan (1), Zac Sims (1).
STRATHDALE-MARISTIANS - Cameron Taylor (18), Sam Johnston (12), Grant Waldron (9), Daniel Clohesy (9), James Barri (5), Jack Neylon (4), Linton Jacobs (3), Ben DeAraugo (2), James Vlaeminck (2), Charlie Ryan (1), Jack Pysing (1), Matt Wilkinson (1).
STRATHFIELDSAYE - Pat Felmingham (12), Campbell Love (11), Chathura Damith (10), Ben Devanny (9), Darcy Hunter (8), Jed Rodda (6), Savith Priyan (5), Tim Wood (4), Nayana Fernando (3), Connor Lyon (2).
WHITE HILLS - Brayden Stepien (17), Mitch Winter-Irving (9), Rhys Irwin (6), Gavin Bowles (4), Wian Van Zyl (3), Caleb Barras (2), Linc Jacobs (2), Ben Irvine (1).
