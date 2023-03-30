ARRIVE early, music lovers are being told ahead of the weekend's inaugural Gold Rock 3550 festival.
The free smorgasbord of local bands - along with Melbourne headliner Stepmother - begins at 3pm at Handle Bar on Saturday, April 1.
"We are expecting it to 'sell' out, so people need to get down there earlier," organiser Shann Lions said.
The local musician and Four Lions frontman will be sharing music from his new project Mystic Park. He will be joined by Alarms, Derwents, The Bridesmaid, Loui Froia and Mia Mazzarella.
"Bendigo's got these real eclectic styles of music, and three venues doing original music," Lions said.
"I feel like Gold Rock is going to be the conduit between all those different genres.
"People can turn up and expect a good day and become fans of these bands they may not have seen, maybe even never considered going to see."
Bendigo Vinyl will DJ between sets and local company Cornella Brewery will have a special, one off hazy pale ale available for the day.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
