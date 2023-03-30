Bendigo Advertiser
Man taken to hospital after apparent accident climbing tree

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated March 30 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 2:30pm
Man airlifted after hanging overnight in tree
A man has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after hanging for hours by his feet in a tree at Redbank, west of Dunolly.

Jenny Denton

Journalist

