Man airlifted after hanging overnight in tree

A man has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after hanging for hours by his feet in a tree at Redbank, west of Dunolly.
Police said they believed the man may have fallen out of a harness and had been suspended upside down overnight.
A passer-by came across the man at about 11.25am on Thursday and alerted authorities.
Emergency services called to Teddington Rd in Redbank found him hanging upside down.
Ambulance Victoria said the man had been taken to the Alfred Hospital in a serious condition.
Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
On Thursday afternoon the Alfred Hospital reported the patient was in a stable condition.
