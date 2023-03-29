Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Community/Bendigo Community

St John's Ambulance Victoria welcomes volunteers to Bendigo crew after shortages

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated March 30 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the graduate first responders learning to do CPR during their training. Picture supplied
Some of the graduate first responders learning to do CPR during their training. Picture supplied

The Bendigo region now has 11 new first responders out on the ground after the latest batch of graduates finished their training.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.