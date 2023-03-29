The Bendigo region now has 11 new first responders out on the ground after the latest batch of graduates finished their training.
After declining volunteer numbers throughout the pandemic, the crew of St John's Ambulance Victoria graduates marks a renewed commitment to volunteerism in Bendigo, ensuring the community is better prepared to face emergencies and crises like bushfires and floods in the future.
North Region regional manager and project lead Josh Jarrott said COVID-19 created a few problems for recruitment in the area.
"This was our first intake in the area since COVID-19 and we were seeking as many community members as we could that were interested in volunteering," he said.
"What we found was that before COVID, Bendigo was a strong division with about 20 members and after everything, they've come out with about four.
"So it was really important for us to put that out to the community and try get support to come back and build those numbers."
The First Responder Pathway is a comprehensive training program that has an aim to equip participants with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to provide immediate and effective care in emergency situations.
The six-month training program, which included accredited courses such as Provide Pain Management, was delivered by experienced instructors and senior members.
Besides face-to-face training, the recruits were sent out to events to apply their knowledge in practical scenarios while under the guidance of a mentor.
OTHER STORIES:
Across regional and rural Victoria, St John's Ambulance Victoria members volunteered close to 1500 event days in 2022, with more events on the horizon, including the upcoming Bendigo Easter Festival.
With higher graduating numbers, the Bendigo division has been able to assist the community in events but also in major emergencies.
The recruits helped support the public throughout the 2022 floods in Bendigo and across Northern Victoria, travelling to Echuca, Shepparton, Tatura and Rochester to provide aid.
The division is recruiting its next intake in June 2023 and expressions of interest can be registered at stjohnvic.com.au/volunteering
Volunteers do not need a medical background; and all uniforms, training, and equipment will be provided by St John Ambulance Victoria.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.