Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Castlemaine chosen as location for Public Intoxication Reform trial

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated March 30 2023 - 12:07pm, first published March 29 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new trial in Castlemaine will provide help for people around public drunkenness. Picture by Shutterstock.
A new trial in Castlemaine will provide help for people around public drunkenness. Picture by Shutterstock.

This story mentions the name of a deceased Indigenous person and this may be distressing for some readers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.