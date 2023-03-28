Bendigo Advertiser
Funds raised Maryborough District Health Service Charity Golf Day will 'go a long way'

Updated March 29 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 9:00am
True Foods Foodservice national sales manager Robert Nackoski, MDHS board chair Kelly Mason and Maryborough Golf Club's Kelly Walker. Picture supplied
True Foods Foodservice national sales manager Robert Nackoski, MDHS board chair Kelly Mason and Maryborough Golf Club's Kelly Walker. Picture supplied

A central Victorian health service was pleased with the success of its recent charity golf day, which raised almost $26,000.

