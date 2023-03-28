A central Victorian health service was pleased with the success of its recent charity golf day, which raised almost $26,000.
More than 100 participants in 26 teams joined the annual fundraiser, run by Maryborough District Health Service (MDHS) in partnership with True Foods and Maryborough Golf Club on March 23.
"The MDHS Charity Golf Day is always a fun day and a highlight on our annual calendar," MDHS chief executive Nickola Allan said.
"It's always amazing to see our community come together to support the event.
"While we got a little wet, and thunder and lightning triggered an early lunch, the event ran smoothly, and nothing could dampen the spirit of the day.
"The money raised will make a real difference in the lives of local aged care residents who need high-level nursing care and support."
MDHS has undertaken renovations to expand the dining room at its Wattle Rise residential community in Maryborough.
The money raised from the event would go towards a bain marie, furniture for the new dining area and a new servery, giving residents more food choices at meal times rather than having to order in advance.
"This will go a long way in helping our aged care staff and hospitality services team create a more homely environment, and a better dining experience for residents," Ms Allan said.
"We're still waiting on the final amount to come in from donations and auctions items but are sitting at nearly $26,000 which is an outstanding result."
The amount raised is just shy of the $30,000 target, to make a donation, contact the chief executive's office at the health service at 5461 0301.
"We're so grateful to everyone for their support and look forward to building on this success at our 10th anniversary next year," Ms Allan said.
To find out more about the MDHS Charity Golf Day visit Get involved section of the website at mdhs.vic.gov.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
