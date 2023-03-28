Bendigo Advertiser
2023 Bendigo Business Excellence Awards officially launched

Updated March 28 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 4:00pm
Bendigo Pottery was crowned business of the year at the Bendigo Business Excellence Awards in 2022. Picture supplied
It's time to start thinking about the best businesses in town as the countdown to the 2023 Bendigo Business Excellence Awards has begun.

