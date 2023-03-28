It's time to start thinking about the best businesses in town as the countdown to the 2023 Bendigo Business Excellence Awards has begun.
Nominations for the awards open from April 3 to 23, with judging to begin in June.
This year, the awards will be held at Red Energy Arena, with more categories and gala events than ever.
The Bendigo Advertiser is a major sponsor of the event.
Awards chairperson and marketing manager for Red Energy Arena, Eve Ritchens, said the new categories would honour professional service businesses small and large, as well as businesses "creating impact" globally.
With events returning to the region since COVID-19 lockdowns, the Events and Tourism category has also returned to the awards.
"I know all the Be.Bendigo events have been selling out, and with Red Energy Arena being the platinum sponsor now, we're also very happy to be the category sponsor for the events and tourism award and looking forward to who is going to nominated in that and the finalists," Ms Ritchens said.
Other categories included customer focused, diverse and inclusive workplace, emerging and energised and the regional women's business award.
Ms Ritchens said the awards were about celebrating businesses big and small.
"We encourage everyone to nominate their favourite businesses, whether it be construction or hairdressing, their accountant or favorite restaurant," she said.
"Even to be nominated and to go through the application process is really important for businesses to see what they're achieving and to be finalists.
"It's a good opportunity for them to connect with category sponsors, other businesses in those categories, and to be able to show that they're a finalist or a winner adds great credibility as well."
For more information head to bbea.com.au.
