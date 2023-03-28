Bendigo Advertiser
Salary cap warning for AFLCV clubs after major league team stripped of premiership

By Adam Bourke
Updated March 28 2023 - 5:57pm, first published 12:30pm
Country footy clubs need to make sure their match payments for players don't exceed the salary cap.
Play by the rules or you could suffer a similar fate to the Wangaratta Magpies.

