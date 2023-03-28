Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Education

Bendigo educator praises NAPLAN, union says 'not fit for purpose'

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated March 28 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 4:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NAPLAN testing remains a controversial topic for teachers though some educators have praised the change in dates. Picture by Pixabay
NAPLAN testing remains a controversial topic for teachers though some educators have praised the change in dates. Picture by Pixabay

Earlier Naplan testing would mean children who needed help would get it sooner, a Bendigo educational leader has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.