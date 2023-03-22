The Victorian Electoral Commission (VEC) has released its preliminary report on the Campaspe Shire council electoral structure review, with three models released for further public consultation.
The three models include an unsubdivided electoral structure with nine councillors, a three-ward council structure with Rochester-Rushworth, Kyabram-Deakin and Echuca wards or a three-ward council structure with Murray, Goulburn and Waranga wards.
Any of the models would be a change from the current structure, which features nine councillors divided between five wards - Echuca, Kyabram-Deakin, Waranga, Rochester and Western.
According to the VEC, in October 2022 the Minister for Local Government formed two electoral representation advisory panels to review the electoral structures of 39 local councils, under section 16 of Victoria's Local Government Act 2020.
Any changes to electoral structures would take effect at the October 2024 elections.
At the 2021 Census, Campaspe Shire had a population of 38,735 people, with about two-thirds of people residing in the major townships, the most popular being Echuca with 13,764 people, and the remaining third living in rural areas.
Submissions to the review suggest most people favoured multi-councillor wards with the current number of councillors.
"Most believed an unsubdivided structure would result in a majority of councillors coming from Echuca, which may result in country areas being poorly represented," the report said.
While just 10 submissions were recevied, seven supported a structure of three wards with three councillors elected from each.
An amalgamation of the Western, Waranga, and Rochester wards into one large ward, and the maintaining of the Echuca and Kyabram-Deakin wards was favoured.
"A common theme throughout these submissions was the belief that the proposed structure would ensure smaller towns had equal representation," the report said.
The review panel considered the shire in the context of surrounding, similar shires, including Macedon Ranges, Mitchell and Surf Coast, each with nine councillors.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Buloke, Central Goldfields and Mount Alexander Shires are also currently undergoing structure reviews, with larger cities including Greater Bendigo and Ballarat to have reviews starting in June.
According to the VEC, "a consistent, state-wide approach" is being taken during the reviews.
It was revealed in October last year a "complaint structure" is sought for smaller shires, while large municipalities such as Greater Bendigo have been recommended to shift to single-member wards.
Greater Bendigo has had three wards since 2011, when a VEC review recommended a reduction from nine wards.
To make a submission on a council structure review, visit vec.vic.gov.au.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.