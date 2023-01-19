String of councils' electoral structures to be reviewed

A SLEW of central Victorian councils' electoral structures are going under the microscope.
The Victorian Electoral Commission (VEC) will start taking public submissions on the first two central Victorian councils - the Gannawarra and Buloke shires - from next Wednesday.
The VEC will spend 18 months rethinking the way councillors are elected, and who they represent, in 39 municipalities.
The latest reviews will include Central Goldfields Shire and Castlemaine's Mount Alexander Shire.
Independent advisory panels will review each council's structures, electoral commissioner Warwick Gately said.
"The panels will consider if councils have an appropriate number of councillors and whether they should be one large unsubdivided area or subdivided into wards," he said.
"If the council will be subdivided, the panel will look at how many wards the council should have, the number of councillors in each ward, ward boundaries and ward names."
People interested in making a submission can map their proposed electoral structure online using the public submission tool available on the VEC website.
For more information visit https://www.vec.vic.gov.au/electoral-boundaries/council-reviews/
