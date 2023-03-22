A Bendigo health service will receive $700,000 in funding to become one of Australia's first pelvic pain and endometriosis clinics.
Announced on Wednesday, Bendigo Community Health Services will receive the funding across four years as part of the federal government's $58.3 million package for endometriosis and pelvic pain health care.
The aim is to reduce diagnostic delays and provide early access to multidisciplinary intervention, care and treatment.
BCHS Better Health executive leader Graem Kelly welcomed the news, saying the clinic will have significant benefits for women across our region.
"We are pleased to be developing a specialised clinic in partnership with Murray PHN," he said.
"When open, this clinic will add to the important work our team is already doing as the region's sexual and reproductive health hub - and provide a much-needed specialised service for many women."
Endometriosis affects at least one in nine Australian women and can have significant impact on their daily lives - many waiting an average of seven years before diagnosis.
Pelvic pain can be debilitating and complex.
This announcement is timely following Australian zookeeper and television personality Bindi Irwin's recent social media post, telling the world about her journey with endometriosis.
The sexual and reproductive health team at BCHS provides a critical health service which includes pregnancy advice, treatment, and counselling; early pregnancy service support (threatened loss and loss); contraception advice (can include IUD, Implanon etc.); sexual identity issues; relationship advice; advice and treatment of BBV and STI's; sexual and reproductive health and medical termination.
"The specialised team of dedicated professionals at BCHS are grateful for the trust shown in them in receiving these funds which will allow them to further support women with specific needs," Mr Kelly said.
"As part of this project, we are committed to supporting skills development and shared learnings for GPs and their practice nurses in addressing women's health issues."
OTHER STORIES:
Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters says the clinics are about providing women with an accessible front door to the care that they need.
"Gathering expertise under one roof, fostering that knowledge to improve diagnosis and services, having referral pathways in place - these are all crucial elements to getting the support women need right now," she said.
"The recognition of endometriosis and pelvic pain as serious conditions has been a long and hard-fought battle from fierce advocates in the sector and in our communities.
"I want to say to those people - thank you and we're listening.
"Too many women in our region suffer for years with what we know can be debilitating conditions.
"They deserve to have their concerns be taken seriously with better access to specialised care."
For support or more information, visit bchs.com.au
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.