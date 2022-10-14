Bendigo Advertiser
Greater Bendigo council structure under review midst push to move to nine wards

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated October 14 2022 - 2:37am, first published 2:00am
Greater Bendigo's council could be split into nine wards for the 2024 election. File picture.

The City of Greater Bendigo's council structure is under review, with a move to nine single member wards recommended under the Local Government Act 2020.

