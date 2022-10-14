The City of Greater Bendigo's council structure is under review, with a move to nine single member wards recommended under the Local Government Act 2020.
The council is currently divided into three wards, Eppalock, Lockwood, and Whipstick, with three councillors in each.
It has consisted of three wards since 2011, when the Victorian Electoral Commission recommended moving from nine wards to three.
The recommendation was based around principles including ensuring the number of voters represented by each councillor was evenly spread out across the municipality.
The 2011 recommendation taking a consistent, statewide approach to the total number of councillors, and ensuring communities of interest are as fairly represented as possible.
However, the Local Government Act recommends a different position.
Minister for Local Government Melissa Horne announced on Wednesday two electoral representation advisory panels will review 39 Victorian councils that need to comply with new electoral arrangements under the Local Government Act.
The Act states "all councils must have a single-member ward structure unless the Government has permitted them to have uniform multi-member wards or an unsubdivided structure."
MORE STORIES:
According to a government statement, "single-member wards are expected to more closely link councillors to the community they serve and ensure representation is genuinely local."
"The appointment of Electoral Representation Advisory Panels will ensure that councils are effectively representing the communities they serve," Ms Horne said.
"We're serious about improving culture in local councils and part of that is ensuring appropriate representation for communities."
According the 2021 Australian Bureau of Statistics Census data, Greater Bendigo has a population of 121,470, an increase of about 11,000 since 2016.
Nine wards would mean one councillor would serve an area of about 13,500 people each, however the size of the area would vary.
For context, the suburb of Golden Square has a population of 9220, while Huntly has 3585.
In 2020, the City of Greater Bendigo council accepted the changes under the Local Government Act, however it wanted to maintain its multi-member wards structure.
Last month, the City of Greater Shepparton's council objected to moving to nine single member wards.
"The current structure encourages councillors to think about issues across the entire municipality and allows for diversity in Council," mayor councillor Shane Sali said.
"The single member ward system defeats the purpose of what we are trying to achieve in Greater Shepparton which is an all-inclusive approach."
Greater Shepparton is currently seeking to partner with other councils to advocate their position.
What matters to you at the Victorian election? Have your say right here:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.