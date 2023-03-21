Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
What's on

Bendigo Art Gallery's cafe has re-opened after closing last August

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated March 22 2023 - 7:08am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gallery Cafe on View owners Scott and Lisa Adams with cafe manager Malin Wahlfridsson. Picture by Noni Hyett

The new owners of the Bendigo Art Gallery cafe are excited by its "untapped potential" and "unique spot" in the centre of the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.