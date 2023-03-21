The new owners of the Bendigo Art Gallery cafe are excited by its "untapped potential" and "unique spot" in the centre of the city.
Lisa and Scott Adams have reopened the space under a new name, Gallery Cafe on View.
The cafe has been closed since August 2022, however the pair, who also own Fox and Giraffe in North Bendigo, were looking to bring a new vision to the cafe.
Mr Adams said he was excited by the space.
"It's in a unique spot with Rosalind Park right beside us," he said.
"We just thought it was a wasted space at the moment being closed and the opportunity come up and we thought we'd just have a gamble and make it happen."
Ms Adams said they opened Fox and Giraffe at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and with the "quintessential corner cafe" proving successful, they wanted to branch out.
"We kind of wanted to do something that was a little bit different as well," she said.
"This is a very different space to Fox and Giraffe, it's not going to be the same at all."
Mr Adams said the cafe would have a slight face-lift with new landscaping and tables and the outdoor grass area utilised.
There were also plans for wine to be served in the afternoon and live music.
The opening of the cafe coincided with the new Australiana: Designing a Nation exhibition, and Bendigo Art Gallery director Jessica Bridgfoot said she was happy to see it up and running again.
"We are very pleased to welcome established local restaurant operators Lisa and Scott to the gallery cafe," she said.
"Providing a terrific food and beverage experience is a big drawcard for our visitors - particularly during our new exhibition Australiana: Designing a Nation.
"Nestled in the beautiful surrounds of Rosalind Park, the gallery cafe is one of the best dining experiences in the region and we are thrilled to be able to reopen this special venue for locals and visitors alike."
Ms Adams said she hoped Gallery Cafe on View would have a "very connected relationship" with the Bendigo Art Gallery.
An expansion to the Bendigo Art Gallery remains one of the City of Greater Bendigo's priority projects, with the City hoping the facility will serve as a cultural hub during the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games.
The upgrade has local and state government funding commitments, however has not received any funding from the federal government.
The redevelopment would see the art gallery close for two years.
