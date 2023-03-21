Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Pedestrian crossing urgently needed on Specimen Hill Rd, Sister Suzanne Fairbairn says

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated March 22 2023 - 9:39am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sister Suzanne Fairbairn at the bus stop outside Bethlehem aged care home. Picture by Darren Howe

Sister Suzanne Fairbairn is campaigning for change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.