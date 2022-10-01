THE City of Greater Bendigo has detailed an ambitious list of projects it wants considered as part of a bid to create a positive legacy from the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Two documents crucial to the development of the next generation of big spending infrastructure projects have been adopted ahead of the next state election and the 2026 Games.
The Let the Games Begin - City of Greater Bendigo Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games legacy document represents the strategic approach to securing a positive legacy from hosting the Games, and includes an extensive list of projects with a price tag of more than $315 million.
It includes the Bendigo Art Gallery expansion, development of the Bendigo Regional Employment Precinct, investment in circular economy infrastructure to divert waste from landfill, support for the National Chinese Museum of Australia, the Central Deborah Mine and Bendigo Showgrounds upgrades, planning and investment in road infrastructure, a Low Line shared trail along Bendigo Creek, a focus on regional projects like KerangLink and policy support, including the return of state government fee or levy collections to the region.
Restoration of the duplicated railway track between Bendigo and Kyneton is also included, but no price estimation has been provided for this priority. The documents also call for more trains on the Bendigo-Melbourne, Bendigo-Echuca and Bendigo-Swan Hill rail corridors.
Cr Metcalf said hosting the Games was about more than just sport.
"We are very excited to be named as a host city but the two-week event presents a great opportunity to deliver a range of initiatives that will serve our community long after the last race has been run and won," she said.
"We are focused on ensuring there is genuine engagement with Traditional Owners and all First Nations people so as the Games are culturally inclusive, we are keen to deliver great economic outcomes including a mandate to use local suppliers, boost internet capacity locally, upgrade rural and regional sporting facilities, increase train services and open new train stations, showcase local artists and food producers, and invest in a range of sustainability initiatives."
"As planning continues and more is known about the delivery of the Games, we will continue to update the legacy document and fine-tune our ask of government. However, we believe delivering the projects listed will greatly enhance the Games experience and deliver a meaningful legacy for the Greater Bendigo community."
Deputy Premier and Bendigo East MP Jacinta Allan said the state government and local councils needed strong partnerships to organise a positive Commonwealth Games experience.
"The government and local organising committees has been having strong, positive engaged discussions with the City of Greater Bendigo," she said.
"It is a really important partnership as we work to deliver a fabulous games experience for visitors, athletes, officials and our community.
"We will continue to work with councils on running a successful 2026 Commonwealth Games."
The City of Greater Bendigo investment prospectus focuses on the delivery of a range of infrastructure projects that the City says would enhance the liveability and vibrancy of the city.
Mayor Andrea Metcalf said the document was helpful in guiding conversations with ministers, shadow ministers, advisors and department representatives.
"We have found this document is useful in outlining to all sides of government our priority projects, so as they can easily see which ones are investment-ready and have been identified as being able to support our growing community," Cr Metcalf said.
"This prospectus also refers to opportunities relating to policy development, in particular how funds collected for the EPA Waste Levy, Gold Mining Royalty and future Windfall Gains Tax could be returned to the community.
"Improved planning for housing supply is also critical to the future success of Bendigo, however this relies on the support of the state government. In particular, overcoming tensions between managing bushfire risk and retaining vegetation, unlocking former mining land for development, and mandating the development of social and affordable housing through inclusionary zoning."
