Work on Bendigo's latest multi-million-dollar housing project is set to start later this month with up to 145 new homes earmarked for development on the seven-hectare estate.
Aimed at the over-50s market, a range of architect designed homes will be built around a resort-style health and wellbeing centre on the corner of Golf Course Road and Station Street in Epsom as part of the $55 million lifestyle community village development.
Vital Communities head of acquisitions and planning Rob Evans said the estate - titled Vital Bendigo - would adopt a land lease model, where the resident buys the house but leases the land it sits on to reduce the purchase price.
"It's been really good to have support from the council and they've helped us in creating a community for over 55-year-olds," Mr Evans said.
"We've achieved about 20 per cent of homes pre-committed for sale so we're very keen to get things started.
"Using the local civil consultants we will be pressing ahead and hopefully later this year we'll get the first residence in place.
"We'll be building really for the next two to three years."
Mr Evans said Bendigo was a site that met everything Vital Communities was looking for in a development.
He said that alongside the City of Greater Bendigo council, the company had consulted with other stakeholders such as the golf club and the White Hills Bowls Club.
Mr Evans said both Bendigo locals and those from further afield had expressed interest in the project.
"We've got people from Swan Hill, Echuca, Rochester and Maryborough areas coming into Bendigo because they want services and it just seems so well connected," he said.
"It's the wonderful 10-minute neighbourhood Bendigo offers.
"You can just sit for 10 minutes in Melbourne at the traffic lights sometimes, whereas here in Bendigo, you've just got everything.
"We haven't even promoted in Melbourne yet and we do know there has been a huge influx (of people from Melbourne) over the past two years and Bendigo is right at the top of the tree in terms of liveability and culture and its food and services."
Located close to Bendigo Golf Club, local shops including Bunnings and the Epsom train station, the project will also offer easy access to the Bendigo Creek with the surrounding land conserved for community use.
The project is set to also include a clubhouse, lawn bowls rinks, a swimming pool, putting green, gym and heritage park.
Mr Evans said public interest in Vital Bendigo had gone from "strength-to-strength", despite interest rate rises and the Melbourne exodus slowdown post-COVID-19 lockdowns.
"Since council's approval of the project, we have been fielding enquiries, especially from retirees, pre-retirees, re-locators and tree-change movers from the Bendigo region," he said.
"Under this residential land lease community model, which has become a growing phenomenon in Australia, the price of a Vital Bendigo home is about $150,000 or more under the median house price in Bendigo.
"This means residents end up with more money in retirement and for their future lifestyle.
"We are also building housing affordability and accessibility in Bendigo."
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
