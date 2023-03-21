Spirit in talks with stars about contracts for 2023-24 season

Bendigo Spirit general manager David Ingham is confident the club will retain its key players for the 2023-24 WNBL season.
Ingham and club coach Kennedy Kereama completed exit interviews with the playing roster and the club expects the core of this year's team to return next season.
At this stage, star forward Anneli Maley and Sophia Locandro are the only contracted players for the 2023-24 season.
Kelsey Griffin, Alicia Froling and Megan McKay have player or club options.
"We have a couple of players on contract for next year and a number of players that have either club options or player options,'' Ingham said.
"Our plan is to build around a core group of players and add to that group each season.
"Obviously, we want to get better. We're working towards finding that core and slowly adding to that group.
"We've had our exit interviews and Kennedy and I are busy working out the jigsaw puzzle.
"We've spoken to a number of players that are ready to sign and we don't expect any problems with re-signing those players.
"However, it is silly season, so you just never know. We have three weeks from after the last game (of the grand final series) before free agency starts, so we basically have one month from now to get it all done.
"We're comfortable with where we sit and my job is to make sure we have plans for the short term and the long term.
"We need to make sure we have a balanced roster that will benefit us in the short term and the long term."
After a brilliant start to the season, the Spirit stumbled their way through the second half of the competition and missed the play-offs.
It was a conclusion that still hurts the players and staff.
"We're here to win championships, so anything short of that is disappointing,'' Ingham said.
"At the same time, we understand that it is a process and that it just doesn't happen.
"We're trying to build a program that has sustained success and sometimes it takes some time to get all the chess pieces in place.
"We're disappointed with the way the season finished, but sometimes losing exposes shortcomings that weren't so evident when you're winning games."
Imports had a big impact on the 2023 WNBL season, with three of the top seven scorers in the league from the United States.
The Spirit went with an all-Australian roster and that could be the case again next season.
"It's always an option (to sign imports),'' Ingham said.
"Having an Australian roster is not something that we're hellbent on.
"We will do what is best for the team. We always have that (signing imports) as a fall back plan if we don't get some people that we want to sign.
"We have flexibility and options."
Anneli Maley and Alex Wilson will represent Australia at the Asia Cup 3x3 tournament in Singapore next week.
Maley and Wilson will be joined by former Spirit forward Marena Whittle and Adelaide Lightning shooting guard Lauren Mansfield, in the squad, with Miela Goodchild and Emma Clarke listed as emergencies.
The team, which is known as the Gangurrus, will be coached by Damon Lowery.
In their qualifying games, the Gangurrus play New Caledonia, Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea.
If they proceed to the pool rounds they will join Thailand and Qatar in Group D.
The competition is a stepping stone to the 2024 Olympic Games, with the winners of the Asia Cup securing a spot in the 33 Paris qualifying tournament to be held in the first half of next year.
