Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo Donor Centre joins push for more blood and plasma to keep supplied up

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated March 21 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shae Burns out front of the Bendigo Donor Centre in 2020. Picture by Noni Hyett

If you've ever thought about donating blood or plasma, now is the time to roll up your sleeves to do it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.