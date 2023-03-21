If you've ever thought about donating blood or plasma, now is the time to roll up your sleeves to do it.
Lifeblood is making a twin appeal to both boost supplies now and coming into the Easter period, which is often one of the most challenging times of the year for the organisation.
Bendigo Lifeblood spokesperson Shae Burns said there were plenty of times open for people to book in for donations.
"Right now, we need 3600 additional people to donate blood over the next week, in particular people who are A, B and O Positive and universal O Negative," she said.
"In Bendigo, we need an extra 70 donors this week with many appointments available for Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25."
Lifeblood executive director Cath Stone said despite the recent record numbers of people donating blood and plasma, demand from hospitals is at its highest level in almost a decade.
"We now have more donors than at any point in the past 10 years, however demand for all blood groups, especially O Negative, continues to increase as hospitals catch up on surgeries post-pandemic," she said.
Ms Stone said donors of all blood types were needed every day of the year, but the blood groups being called for make up about 90 per cent of the Australian population.
"In particular, O Negative has the universal blood type and is used to treat patients when their blood type is unknown," she said.
"It's often stocked in ambulances and rescue helicopters to be used for trauma patients who can require huge quantities in a short amount of time.
"Fewer than seven per cent of the Australian population is O Negative, making it one of the rarer blood types, however its versatility means it makes up 16 per cent of the blood ordered by hospitals."
To donate, visit a Lifeblood Blood Donor Centre or book by visiting lifeblood.com.au, download the Donate Blood app or call 13 14 95.
The Bendigo Donor Centre is located at 6-8 High Street, Bendigo and open a variety of hours between Monday and Saturday.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
