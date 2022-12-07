The Bendigo Art Gallery is calling for expressions of interest for a hospitality business to take over its cafe space.
City of Greater Bendigo council and the gallery are hoping to find a food business to operate a food and beverage service from the space seven days a week.
Located at the rear of the site, the Gallery Cafe overlooks Rosalind Park and can seat about 75 people.
Read more:
Up until July this year, the Gallery Cafe was operating out of the space and had been for seven years.
It is hoped the business will start by February next year with a three-year contract on offer.
Bendigo Art Gallery director Jessisca Bridgfoot said the site had seen minor work completed since August.
"The previous tenant's lease of the premises expired in August 2022," she said.
"Since the departure of the previous tenant, the city has made some minor refurbishments to the premises and hopes to secure a new operator in the new year.
"Progress and timing of the proposed gallery redevelopment will be considered with the prospective operator as part of service contract negotiations."
The successful business will receive some infrastructure from council, including chairs and tables.
A new food business in the gallery's cafe space could come as council push for funding to upgrade the Bendigo Art Gallery.
Initially launched as a $28 million overhaul of the current site, the upgrade is now priced at $48 million.
Last month, Greater Bendigo councillors voted to triple its financial commitment to the upgrade, pledging $9 million to the proposed revamp.
During November, Labor committed $21 million to the project if it won the state election.
Initial costings in October 2021 had the Bendigo Art Gallery board investing $2.5 million and philanthropic donations worth $1.5 million.
In November, Ms Bridgfoot said there was a substantial philanthropic target the gallery was aiming for.
"We've got a pretty substantial philanthropic target of $5 million as well as $10 million that we are aiming to raise at the federal government level," she said.
Council had submitted an application for $10 million of federal funding through the Building Better Regions Funds before the department was axed after an audit by the Australian National Audit Office.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.