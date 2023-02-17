Season's first MVE case and death detected in Buloke woman

A case of Murray Valley encephalitis (MVE) virus infection has been identified in a woman from the Buloke Shire.
The Victorian Department of Health confirmed on Friday afternoon this was the first human case of MVE virus infection to be confirmed in Victoria this mosquito season.
The woman in her 60s, who died in early February, is said to have spent time in Buloke Shire and Swan Hill during her acquisition period and likely became infected in early January 2023.
The risk of mosquito-borne diseases is high due to recent weather conditions and elevated mosquito numbers across Victoria.
"People should continue to be vigilant and take steps to avoid mosquito bites - especially in northern Victoria, where MVE virus and other mosquito-borne diseases are known to be circulating," Victoria's Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said.
"Simple precautions include wearing long, loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing, using insect repellents, removing stagnant water around homes or properties, and avoiding the outdoors when mosquitoes are observed, especially at dusk and dawn."
Mosquitoes can spread diseases such as Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV), MVE, and West Nile/Kunjin virus infection.
Murray Valley encephalitis virus, Japanese encephalitis virus and West Nile (Kunjin) virus have been detected in mosquitoes in several LGAs in northern Victoria this mosquito season.
Victoria has recorded one confirmed case of Japanese encephalitis this mosquito season.
Most people infected with Murray Valley encephalitis virus do not have symptoms. When they occur, symptoms may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting and muscle aches, and in serious cases, people can develop meningitis or encephalitis.
"Anyone with these symptoms should seek urgent medical care. Serious illness can result in death or long-term neurological complications," Professor Sutton added.
While a vaccine is available against Japanese encephalitis, there is no vaccine against Murray Valley encephalitis.
People eligible for the Japanese encephalitis vaccine are urged to speak to their GP, local public health unit, local council or community pharmacist for more information.
The Department of Health provides funding and direction to councils in areas at high-risk for mosquito-borne diseases to undertake both mosquito surveillance and mosquito control activities.
Local councils in northern Victoria are undertaking vector control activities to reduce the risk of mosquito-borne disease.
Additional information about Murray Valley encephalitis is also available on Better Health Channel.
More tips on protecting yourself from mosquito-borne diseases are also available on Better Health Channel.
This is the first case of MVE virus infection in Victoria since 1974.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
