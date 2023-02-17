Bendigo Advertiser
First human Murray Valley encephalitis case since 1970s detected in Buloke woman

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated February 18 2023 - 9:49am, first published 9:30am
Season's first MVE case and death detected in Buloke woman

A case of Murray Valley encephalitis (MVE) virus infection has been identified in a woman from the Buloke Shire.

