City of Greater Bendigo youth council elects leaders for 2023/24 term

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated February 17 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 3:30pm
Deputy youth council mayor Lilly Correll, youth council mayor Ryan Petersen, Greater Bendigo mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf and deputy youth council mayor Remus Brasier. Picture supplied

The City of Greater Bendigo youth council mayoral positions have been filled.

