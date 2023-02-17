The City of Greater Bendigo youth council mayoral positions have been filled.
Former deputy youth mayor Ryan Peterson was elected, taking the reigns from former youth mayor Victoria Tangey.
Mr Peterson previously held the top position in 2020.
Youth council deputy mayor Remus Brasier retained his position, while Lilly Correll was newly elected also as deputy.
The group is made up of 18 young people, including eight new members, and represents the views of people under the age of 25 in he region.
Youth mayor Ryan Peterson thanked Victoria Tangey for her leadership and contribution last year and said he was excited for the term ahead.
"It's an honour to be appointed the 2023 Youth Mayor and I'm thrilled to be working with two very capable deputy youth mayors in Lilly Correll and Remus Brasier," he said.
"My goal for this year, is to build on all of the great work we've been doing up to now, and with the support of the City, mayor and councillors I believe we can further our achievements in 2023."
City mayor Andrea Metcalf said the youth council, launched four years ago, represents young people at civic events and activities, and provides feedback for decisions made by City officers.
"The Youth Council is an initiative to engage with local young people in the City's decision-making process for the future," she said.
The group has provided input into more than 40 City plans, including the Council Plan 2021-2025, Healthy Greater Bendigo 2021-2025 and the Kangaroo Flat skate park project, and has sat on more than 10 advisory and steering committees.
Among them are the Creative City of Gastronomy Advisory Committee, the Bendigo Safe Community Forum, Farming and Agribusiness Advisory Committee, Greater Bendigo Climate Collaboration Committee and the City's Economic Development Strategy Committee.
The youth council is also providing input on the finalisation of the Youth Action Plan 2023-2024.
