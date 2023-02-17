The proposed dementia village at Heathcote will no longer go ahead after organisers could not secure funding.
The village was first identified as a priority in Heathcote's 2014-2017 Community Plan and which aimed to provide compassionate community care for people in all stages of their journey with dementia.
A feasibility study was initiated by Heathcote Health in 2019, before the project was passed on to community group Advance Heathcote, who worked with Bridge Advisory Group to negotiate with potential private investors and aged care operators.
A 17-acre property behind Heathcote Health was secured in March 2020 for the village, called Gilbruk Place, based on the Taungurung word for place of respect.
Chair of Advance Heathcote Peter Maine said the site had a three-year option which expired this month.
"Over the past three years, Bridge Advisory Group delivered several aged care providers who had the capacity to deliver the project," he said.
However, several factors including the COVID-19 pandemic and the federal government's changes to the funding model for aged care providers following last year's election made it "impossible" for providers to continue negotiations.
"Reluctantly, after three years of active negotiation with eight interested aged care providers, Advance Heathcote is forced to conclude the Gilbruk Place project could not proceed," Mr Maine said.
"The project presented an untimely investment opportunity for potential operators and due to the federal government aged care reforms, plus the undefined funding model for care, operators elected to not proceed."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Maine said the dementia village had been commended as "a workable solution to the complexities in the delivery of aged care in Australia".
"Aged care in Australia has significantly changed from the project's starting point in 2014," he said.
"The Gilbruk Place project dared to dream of alternate dementia care services in a rural setting to make a difference to the lives of people living with dementia.
"Unfortunately, our aspiration has been stymied by complex systemic issues facing Australian aged care services and the vagaries of government funding of the sector to make investment in the provision of our innovative dementia care service commercially unattractive.
"We are disappointed with this result after years of planning and hard work. We understand many people in the community will also be disappointed that the project was not accomplished."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.