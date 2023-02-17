Wildlife Victoria suspects avian botulism is the most likely cause of death for hundreds of native ducks and birds at Bells Swamp.
The authority has provided veterinary, management and volunteer support at the wetlands reserve over the past week.
A spokesperson for Parks Victoria confirmed 640 birds had died as of 2pm Friday, February 17.
A statement from Wildlife Victoria confirmed at least 55 birds required euthanasia and at least 20 had been determined well enough to be transported to Melbourne for treatment.
READ MORE:
Avian botulism causes paralysis, with infected birds showing lethargy, an inability to walk, fly or hold their heads up.
Impacted birds often drown when they can no longer hold their heads above water, according to Wildlife Victoria.
Ducks made up the the majority of animals impacted with chestnut teals, grey teals, pacific black and wood ducks all impacted, while other impacted birds included spoonbills, moorhens, coots, white-faced herons, and magpie larks.
Two other reports of waterbirds displaying similar symptoms outside of Bells Swamp suggested it may be a wider issue, and the public was advised to avoid the wetlands until further notice.
The authority is concerned ducks and waterbirds may spread the toxin to other waterways in the region.
Wildlife Victoria has been supporting Parks Victoria, which is the lead agency of the incident, through evaluation, triage and veterinary care.
It is unclear how the toxin was originally spread.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The incident renewed calls for the state government to rethink the future of the duck hunting season.
"We're fortunate at this stage that no threatened or endangered duck species is known to have been impacted by this outbreak, however there is nothing stopping this from happening," Wildlife Victoria chief executive Lisa Palma said.
"Rather than allowing free rein to shooters on already fragile duck populations, there needs to be decisive action from Premier Andrews to call an end to this outdated practice."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.