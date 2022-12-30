A case of Japanese encephalitis (JE) virus has been identified as a Campaspe Shire resident, the state Department of Health has confirmed.
It's the first identified case of JE virus in the state this mosquito season, which generally occurs from November to April.
According to the health department, recent weather conditions have been ideal for mosquito breeding and biting and numbers are high across the state.
Transmission of JE virus is being monitored in inland riverine regions and towards the Murray River. Ongoing mosquito testing is being carried out to help identify high risk areas.
"The types of mosquitoes that are known to spread disease are increasing in number," a health alert issued by Deputy Chief Health Officer (Communicable Disease) associate professor Deborah Friedman said.
"The risk of JE virus infection is expected to increase as summer temperatures rise and lingering flood waters become more stagnant."
While most JE virus infections are asymptomatic, symptoms can include febrile illness, with one per cent of infections resulting in headache, vomiting, disorientation, seizures, coma and more rarely neurological complications and death.
Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek urgent medical attention.
Victorians are being urged to follow simple steps to avoid mosquito-borne diseases including covering up, using repellents, limiting outdoor activity if lots of mosquitos are about, removing stagnant water where mosquitos can breed, and using netting or screens while on holiday.
A Japanese encephalitis vaccine is available, however the health department warns supply is constrained.
Additional stock is expected to arrive early 2023. See the vaccine eligibility criteria for further details.
