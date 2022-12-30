Bendigo Advertiser
Campaspe resident identified as first Japanese encephalitis case in Victoria this mosquito season

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated December 30 2022 - 4:34pm, first published 4:30pm
A mosquito. File picture

A case of Japanese encephalitis (JE) virus has been identified as a Campaspe Shire resident, the state Department of Health has confirmed.

