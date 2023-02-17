No support for roundabout at confusing Midland Highway intersection

COUNCILLORS should not push for a roundabout at a well-used Midland Highway intersection which some say is so confusing it's dangerous.
They should instead hang tight as Mount Alexander Shire staff monitor conditions and, potentially, push for traffic lights, a new report recommends.
Councillors will consider plans for the Midland Highway's intersection with Campbells Creek-Fryers Road, near the well-known Five Flags Hotel, when they consider the matter on Tuesday.
Shire staff have released their advice ahead of the meeting and say the roundabout members of the public have been pushing for would not give pedestrians enough options.
They are not in charge of the Midland Highway and so have consulted with Victoria's transport department about options.
The department is understood to have been working on a new layout for the intersection. That change could transform it into a more conventional T-intersection.
That could presumably deal with some of the safety concerns raised by community members, shire staff have told councillors.
Petitioners have raised concerns about a stretch of the Midland that runs into the 40km/h school zone outside Campbells Creek Primary School
The transport department does not believe dropping those speed limits from 60km/h to 50km/h is warranted, shire staff have told councillors.
It is also only prepared to support flashing, electronic 40km/h signs in the school zone if someone else pays for them, the report suggests.
Those sorts of signs could cost $200,000 to install.
The department instead wants to install more static 40km an hour repeater signs.
The Midland Highway carries between 3000 and 5000 vehicles a day and police say they regularly patrol the Campbells Creek area.
They would support more signage, council staff say.
There have not been any deaths and one injury in the area where the highway intersects with Campbells Creek - Fryers Road over the last five years, the transport department's data shows.
Locals have seen crashes though. They have told the council motorists can get confused by the intersection's wide layout and turn onto the ring side of Campbells Creek - Fryers Road when turning right off the highway.
The shire will keep monitoring traffic conditions at the intersection to see how traffic conditions change over time, staff have told councillors.
They have suggested pushing for intersection improvements "if/when warranted in the future".
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
