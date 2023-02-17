Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

No support for roundabout at confusing Midland Highway intersection

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
February 17 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture is a file photo.

COUNCILLORS should not push for a roundabout at a well-used Midland Highway intersection which some say is so confusing it's dangerous.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.