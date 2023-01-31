In this year's Triple J Hottest 100, Eliza Rose took out the No.2 spot with B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All). Then there was Ball Park Music (No.8, Stars In My Eyes), Skegss (No.19, Stranger Days), LUUDE (No. 28, Big City Life), Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers (No. 55, Girl Sports), as well as Teenage Dads and plenty of other Moo artists taking spots further down across the countdown.

