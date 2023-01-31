Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Groovin the Moo Bendigo line up features big homegrown and international acts

Alex Gretgrix
Kim Chappell
LR
By Alex Gretgrix, Kim Chappell, and Lisa Rockman
· Updated February 1 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crowd enjoying the 2022 Groovin the Moo festival. Picture by Darren Howe

A number of big names are set to hit the stage in Bendigo in April for one of the region's biggest musical events.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Kim Chappell

Kim Chappell

Editor

Editor of Farming Small Areas.

LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.