A new group of graduate nurses have begun their rotations at Bendigo Health, as the hospital looks to boost its workforce numbers.
This year, the organisation is offering a critical care graduate program in an attempt to increase the number of nurses who can provide specialised care to patients most in need.
Twelve registered nurses will rotate through the emergency department, intensive care unit, short stay observation unit and the acute treatment unit over the next 12 months.
Bendigo Health's director of nursing ambulatory and critical care Kate Fuller said the new program was designed to introduce graduates to the critical care stream early.
"We're hoping that it really takes their fancy and it's something that they want to pursue," she said.
"Often [nurses] come into the emergency department after doing a graduate program, and then it takes a little bit longer to develop their skills to go into postgraduate studies."
Graduate nurse Shelby Trigg, 24, said she couldn't wait to get started and was ready for the fast-paced environment of the hospital.
"I found myself during year 12 just sitting at the desk and always thinking I don't want to do the same thing every day sitting at a desk, that's just not for me," she said.
Ms Trigg, the daughter of a nurse and fire brigade captain, has had experience at the hospital as a registered undergraduate student of nursing and said she was ecstatic when she found out she had a spot in the new program.
"Looking at the future, obviously we want more critical care registered nurses and I think that this program really sets you up for that," she said.
"You get to see both worlds, the emergency side of things and what happens in an emergency situation then followed by that post-care when people are very vulnerable up in the ICU, so seeing a holistic presentation is really good."
OTHER STORIES:
Across the graduates, six have started in interventional suite, five have started as registered nurses/registered midwives, three have started in aged care and 16 have started in mental health.
Twenty-two nurses have started in the general graduate nurse program, where they'll undertake rotations in inpatient wards, community nursing and patient services.
Twins Steph and Alex Milsom have both started the program after finishing university together.
Alex Milsom said she enjoyed meeting all the new registered nurses getting their starts.
"It's really exciting to meet lots of new people doing the graduate program, and really good seeing people I've been to uni with," she said.
"It'll just be really good to do everything together and learn as a cohort."
Chief nursing and midwifery officer at Bendigo Health Carol-Anne Lever said the hospital aimed to provide a range of experiences for graduate nurses.
Ms Lever said in the previous year most graduates stayed at Bendigo Health, and most get offered a permanent ongoing contract.
"We've got supported clinical support and a range of postgraduate programs," she said.
"Anywhere from mental health to aged care, to critical care to maternity, oncology, the list is endless.
"We can provide a really rounded experience as well as a fantastic lifestyle in Bendigo as well."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.