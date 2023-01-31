The expression of interest process for Commonwealth Games 2026 athletes' villages has begun.
The state government announced it is now accepting requests from the construction sector to help build the villages, which will house 7000 athletes and officials in Bendigo, Ballarat, Geelong and Morwell for the Games.
There are opportunities for regional contractors to be involved, which could create hundreds of jobs, according to the state government.
"We're getting on with delivering Victoria 2026 and we're taking a step closer to seeing these Games come to life," Minister for Commonwealth Games Delivery Jacinta Allan said.
Early works are expected to begin later this year with village designs and numbers of dwellings required at each site yet to be confirmed.
According to the state government, the expressions of interest will seek input from businesses about their capacity and capability to be involved and the response will help inform decisions around the types of permanent and temporary houses to be built.
The areas available for delivery partners are medium-density dwellings, including pre-fabricated relocatable dwellings, small apartment buildings and place making.
There have been questions raised regarding the timeline of delivering, with a deadline of six months prior to the Games starting in March 2026 the cut-off time for all construction.
The state government believes a legacy of housing will be left long after the Games are gone, addressing shortages.
"Victoria 2026 will invest significantly in community infrastructure, including much needed additional housing in regional communities," Ms Allan said.
Sports infrastructure is also expected to be upgraded, which could attract future major events.
According to the state government, 600 full-time equivalent jobs will be created before the 2026 Games, with 3900 created during the Games and a further 3000 jobs after the closing ceremony.
The Games are expected to contribute more than $3 billion to Victoria's economy.
Interested parties and contractors can register their interest at buyingfor.vic.gov.au.
