The wildly successful regional music festival series Groovin the Moo has locked in its 2023 calendar.
Although no artists have been announced, organisers say they are keen to return with a date announced for Bendigo.
"We are so happy to be able to do a full tour across the country in 2023," GTM founder Steve Halpin said.
"We have missed you terribly and can't wait to bring back the good times around the country."
The festival is scheduled to begin in Maitland on Saturday, April 23 and will make its way to Bendigo on April 29.
The other dates and venues are:
"The logistical challenges and increased financial pressures are too great and unfortunately we are not able to return to the top end in 2023," organisers said in a press release.
Artist announcements are expected to be coming soon.
The 2022 GTM concerts featured Hilltop Hoods, Spiderbait, Middle Kids, Milky Chance, Broods, Chaii, Mashd N Kutcher, Hope D, JK-47, HP Boyz, Masked Wolf, Montaigne, Snakehips, Riton, Wolf Alice, Thomas Headon, Polaris, Redhook, Shouse and Sycco.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
