Young people with a drive to support their community are being sought to join the City of Greater Bendigo's youth council.
The council is looking for a maximum of 18 people aged between 14 and 24.
Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf said over the last four years the youth council has been involved with the municipality's decision making process, providing input for more than 40 plans including the Healthy Greater Bendigo plan, the Kangaroo Flat Skate Park project, and the Progress Pride Flag mural project.
"They have also represented young people on over ten advisory and steering committees including the Creative City of Gastronomy Advisory Committee, the Bendigo Safe Community Forum, Farming and Agribusiness Advisory Committee, Greater Bendigo Climate Collaboration Committee and the City's Economic Development Strategy Committee," Cr Metcalf said.
Youth mayor Victoria Tangey said being a part of the youth council has been a "rewarding experience" and she's enjoyed advocating for issues relevant to her.
"Anyone aged 14 to 24 who has an interest in leadership, governance or youth affairs should apply, because contributing to community on a strategic level allows you to create real change and make Greater Bendigo a better place for young people," she said.
"Youth council as a collective has the power to influence city policy and strategies, we are a valued part of the city's community consultation, and we create positive outcomes for the young people of Greater Bendigo.
"It's also a great opportunity for young people to meet others with similar interests and ideas, build our leadership skills, develop the knowledge and abilities to influence change."
Applications close midnight Monday, October 31. Click here for more information.
New youth councillors will undertake induction and training in January next year, with their first meeting in February.
What matters to you at the Victorian election? Have your say right here:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.