Applications open for Bendigo's youth council

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated October 4 2022 - 3:19am, first published 3:00am
Bendigo youth mayor Victoria Tangey said the youth council has the power to influence City policy and strategies. Picture by Noni Hyett

Young people with a drive to support their community are being sought to join the City of Greater Bendigo's youth council.

